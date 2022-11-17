This 1972 Ford Country Squire on Dually Wheels Both Confuses and Excites Us

The seventh-generation Ford Country Squire is the epitome of an old-school grandpa's car. The kind of vehicle countless thousands of Gen-X kids grew up in the back of and then one day drove for the very first time around a decade or so later. So then, not the kind of car you'd typically want to make ridiculous mods to.
Well, one man's ridonkulous is another man's wonderful. From that perspective, this 1972 Country Squire running on a Dana rear end with dually wheels is nothing short of a masterpiece. Coming at us with a wicked two-tone woodie-on-black exterior with a cloth interior which almost certainly isn't stock, there's an interesting assortment of parts and hardware packed into this bizarre creation.
Usually, with an outrageous custom build of this nature, the first thing to be removed is almost always the drivetrain. In this case, we can only guess the owner thought the 390-cubic inch (6.39-liter) Ford FE V8 that came with this station wagon was sufficient enough. The name of the game with this build is not to run nine second-quarter miles. It's all about turning heads at every traffic light and every gas station parking lot.
This wagon features a bright, sparkly American flag draped over the roof that makes the one on NASA's Vehicle Assembly Building meager. It contrasts the strikingly life-like airbrush texture painted into the woodie-like paint. Throw in a brand new set of disk brakes all around and chunky truck tires, and the owner states it took as much as $30,000 many moons ago to make this creation appear as it does.
Though custom cars are rarely a good investment, we can't help but get the impression people had lots of fun driving this car around and seeing it on the streets. That's why an asking price of $10,000 via craigslist is not much to ask at all.
