This VW Bora Traded Its Meager Existence for a 960 Horsepower Turbo VR6

Call it a Bora, a Jetta, or whatever pet name you like. The Volkswagen A4 platform was arguably the best VW's come up with in the last 20 years. Lightweight and fuel-efficient, there's nothing to indicate a stock Bora has any form of racing credentials. That was until Turbo Garage Delitzsch of Germany got their hands on one.
You wouldn't believe how many combinations of engine and transmission the VW Bora line went through between 1999 and the end of production in Latin America in 2015. As of the last count, there were 12 petrol options, two diesel, and two manual and automatic transmission options each ranging from four to six speeds. We're happy to say this particular one doesn't mess around with any of the lesser options in this range.
It's only top-shelf stuff in this custom build, and it starts with a turbocharged 3.2-liter VR6 engine. One with custom-forged internals from Don Octane, a Don Octane DOX42 turbocharger running at 2.15 bar (31.1 PSI), and a custom tune capable of handling a fuel mixture of half ethanol and half 102-octane gasoline. It makes for a mighty interesting combination.
Power is fed not to one of the four OEM VW Bora transmissions but rather to a DQ500 DSG twin-clutch unit from an Audi RS3. Safe to say, this VW makes use of the beefier transmission to a profound degree. When running the half-mile down at the Turboscheune Test & Tune, also in Germany, we found out just what all that power and light weight adds up to.
From a dig, this former family economy car managed to pass the half-mile at a scarcely believable 187 miles per hour (301 mph). Typical for a supercar, perhaps, but pretty atypical for something built to haul families and groceries back and forth.
It's only top-shelf stuff in this custom build, and it starts with a turbocharged 3.2-liter VR6 engine. One with custom-forged internals from Don Octane, a Don Octane DOX42 turbocharger running at 2.15 bar (31.1 PSI), and a custom tune capable of handling a fuel mixture of half ethanol and half 102-octane gasoline. It makes for a mighty interesting combination.
Power is fed not to one of the four OEM VW Bora transmissions but rather to a DQ500 DSG twin-clutch unit from an Audi RS3. Safe to say, this VW makes use of the beefier transmission to a profound degree. When running the half-mile down at the Turboscheune Test & Tune, also in Germany, we found out just what all that power and light weight adds up to.
From a dig, this former family economy car managed to pass the half-mile at a scarcely believable 187 miles per hour (301 mph). Typical for a supercar, perhaps, but pretty atypical for something built to haul families and groceries back and forth.