This Ford Country Squire Up for Sale Looks Brand New

The Country Squire dates back to 1950 but perhaps none of the ones that still exist today are as clean as this one from 1971. Clearly, the owners love it because it's been in the same family since the day it rolled off the Ford production line. And it looks so clean that you might think they just stored it until now.
That's right, this 1971 Ford LTD Country Squire Wagon has been owned by a single family the entire time. Now, it can be yours with a current high-bid of $15,555. Of course, we expect that number to jump quite a bit higher for a number of reasons.
First, wagons are getting more popular right now. For evidence of that look no further than to Hagerty who recently named a classic Volvo wagon as one of their bull buys for 2022. Then there's the condition of this particular Squire.
Under the hood is a 260-horsepower V8 with 400 lb-ft of torque but that's nowhere near the best part. Take a look around every millimeter of these photos and you'll note one thing. The car looks perfect.
The faux-wood panels aren't falling apart like so many other cars from this era. The paint also looks fantastic. Even the real chrome bumpers are still stunning. Look under the rear bumper and you'll notice one more thing. This thing has a hitch.
The Country Squire was always meant to be a utility vehicle and it's clear that you could do a whole lot of hauling in this one. The rear storage area is immaculate as is the rest of the interior. There's only one big problem with the whole car.
Could you really bring yourself to start using a time-capsule of a car like this? We're firm believers that cars should be driven and used, not just stored away but this might be an exception to that rule.
First, wagons are getting more popular right now. For evidence of that look no further than to Hagerty who recently named a classic Volvo wagon as one of their bull buys for 2022. Then there's the condition of this particular Squire.
Under the hood is a 260-horsepower V8 with 400 lb-ft of torque but that's nowhere near the best part. Take a look around every millimeter of these photos and you'll note one thing. The car looks perfect.
The faux-wood panels aren't falling apart like so many other cars from this era. The paint also looks fantastic. Even the real chrome bumpers are still stunning. Look under the rear bumper and you'll notice one more thing. This thing has a hitch.
The Country Squire was always meant to be a utility vehicle and it's clear that you could do a whole lot of hauling in this one. The rear storage area is immaculate as is the rest of the interior. There's only one big problem with the whole car.
Could you really bring yourself to start using a time-capsule of a car like this? We're firm believers that cars should be driven and used, not just stored away but this might be an exception to that rule.