Two Precious Ford GT Heritage Edition Supercars Are Waiting for the Hammer To Fall

The Barrett-Jackson January auction is a collector’s bonanza, with many unique or at least highly sought-after cars waiting to change owners for often obscene amounts of money. Among the cars on auction, two Heritage Edition Ford GTs attracted our attention.
The second-generation Ford GT is one of the most collectible modern cars. Ford made them in honor of the ’66-’69 LeMans wins and only 1,000 units were expected to be built. Ford later put another 350 units on the table following the great demand for the car but made some cars even more precious by calling them “Heritage Edition.” Every year of GT production has its own Heritage Edition batch, which makes them even more valuable.
As the buyers were prohibited to sell the car for at least two years after delivery it is still hard to come by one of these beauties. Lucky for you, Barrett-Jackson just so happens to have two of them on auction, and both of them are the rarer Heritage Edition breed. It’s a 2017 Ford GT ’66 Heritage Edition and a 2019 Ford GT ’68-’69 Heritage Edition.
Only 138 examples of the 2017 Ford GT were ever built and even fewer are Heritage Edition, so you know why these cars tend to be valued around or above $1 million. As for the 2019 Ford GT, we know 200 cars were built, with only 50 being Heritage Edition. As those are just coming out of the two years embargo, they only recently started to appear on the market.
The ’66 Heritage Edition wears Shadow Black paint with silver stripes and Frozen White No. 2 graphics on the hood and doors, just like the Le Mans-winner of the time. Another touch reminiscent of the 1966 GT40 is the seat belts with unique Ford Performance Blue webbing. The GT also features the exposed carbon-fiber package to complement the exterior. Inside, the carbon-fiber bucket seats are wrapped in Ebony leather, just like the steering wheel. The car has just 36 miles (58 km) on the odometer.
The 2019 Heritage Edition model celebrates the final overall victories at LeMans in 1968 and 1969 by Ford. Its orange and pale blue Gulf Oil livery is inspired by the one on the Ford GT 40 (chassis #1075) that won the race in 1968 and 1969. It was the only postwar car to win the race twice in a row, by the way. The doors and the hood are adorned with the Number 9 graphics, while inside we see the seats, instrument panel, pillars, headliner, and steering wheel are all wrapped in Ebony Alcantara. According to the Barrett-Jackson listing, the car was barely ever driven, with 20 miles (32 km) on the clock.
Both units are powered by the same 647-horsepower 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 engine mated to a 7-speed Getrag dual-clutch gearbox. The GT can hit 60 mph (97 kph) in 2.9 seconds and race to a top speed of over 217 mph (350 kph).
