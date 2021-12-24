Abandoned 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 Becomes NASCAR Tribute Car, Sounds Mean

Earlier this month we showed you a cool 1964 Ford Galaxie that was revived after spending 30 years on a field. The car has since been washed and repaired, and its big-block V8 put to good use through a series of smoky burnouts. Well, the owner recently had the cool idea to turn it into a NASCAR tribute.
And no, he didn't repaint the body and slapped a few decals on top. He left the body as is, but replaced the old wheels with a set of Wheel Vintiques rollers in gold. But more importantly, he took the Galaxie to a shop for an exhaust upgrade with shortened, side-exiting pipes.
Yup, the Galaxie still looks like a barn find now, but man, the new exhaust sounds really menacing and loud. The kind that would scare your neighbors senseless early in the morning. And you can hear the 390-cubic-inch (6.4-liter) big-block V8 roar through it in the video below.
Unfortunately, YouTube's "Sleeperdude" didn't get to drive the Galaxie too much with the new exhaust. As he was preparing to do a few laps in a field, the braking system gave up and the Galaxie became unsafe to drive. But I'm pretty sure he'll be back with new breaks to give the full-size two-door a run for its money.
If you're not familiar with NASCAR, the Galaxie is one of Ford's most successful nameplates in the series. The Galaxie was raced from 1960 to 1968 and, alongside the Fairlane, contributed to Ford's most successful NASCAR campaign. FoMoCo won seven consecutive manufacturers' championships from 1963 to 1969, which remains its best achievement to date.
The production Galaxie went through many design changes created to help the car become more competitive on NASCAR tracks, starting with a fastback roofline added in 1963. To further improve aerodynamics, Ford gave the Galaxie a more sculpted look in 1964.
But whether you're a fan of NASCAR or not, you should definitely check out this field-found 1964 Galaxie. And make sure you crank up the volume for a proper V8 growl.
