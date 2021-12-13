USAF Shows Rare Up-Close Shot of F-16 Fighting Falcon Flying Over NASCAR Field

Having military aircraft perform flyovers before the start of important races in America is not something new. In fact, some would call such a display of aerial might a tradition, having been part of the show since time immemorial.
Usually, as far as NASCAR is concerned, it is partnering with whatever air force or air national guard wing happens to be in the area of a given race. In November, for instance, when the Phoenix Raceway had its main event, those units happened to be the 56th and 944th Fighter Wings from the Luke Air Force Base in the same state.
Luke is the place where the mighty Thunderbirds were born in 1953 as the 3600th Air Demonstration Team, and even if these guys are now based at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Nevada, one might be safe to assume spectacle is what runs in the blood of present-day Luke pilots as well.
Generally, people get to see whatever planes are used for the flyovers from below, and only for an instant, as they move at incredible speeds to signal the start of what usually are very exciting car races.
This time, however, we get to see one of the F-16 Fighting Falcons that flew over the Phoenix Raceway from very up close, so close in fact that we even get to notice the logo of the 56th on the massive air intake of the jet.
This particular F-16 is one of four used for the aerial demonstration back in November, but one of the thousands currently flying in the skies of the world.
But even with so many of them out there, and despite their age, these winged beasts continue to amaze and surprise every time they show up, especially when one knows their apparition ends with hours upon hours of racing on the ground.
