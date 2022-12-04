1964 Chevrolet Impala Hides a Little Surprise Not Under the Hood But Somewhere Around

While Chevrolet was already preparing for the unveiling of a completely new generation in 1965, the 1964 Impala was still a notable debut in the American automotive industry.
The focus, however, was mostly on cosmetic upgrades, as it didn’t make any sense to invest in mechanical changes given a new generation was just around the corner.
For example, the taillights now came with a body-colored panel for a more distinct look, so Chevrolet tried to stick with rather subtle tweaks as it prepared the series for a massive overhaul.
The SS continued to be the star of the Impala show, and while it may sound weird, it could be ordered with pretty much any engine in the lineup. Including six-cylinder units, that is, though an Impala SS with the Turbo-Thrift 230 (3.7-liter) wasn’t necessarily very common.
The base V8 was the 283 (4.7-liter) Turbo-Fire, while the available options were the 327 (5.3-liter) and the much more powerful 409 (6.7-liter) peaking at 425 horsepower thanks to dual Carter AFBs.
The Impala that you see in these photos no longer has the original unit under the hood, so if you check out the engine bay, the only things you’ll find are some rust and a lot of fresh air. The images shared on eBay by seller johquin-0 pretty much speak for themselves, and they clearly highlight the current condition of the Impala.
A full restoration is the only way to go, and while some important parts are missing, others are still there, including the front and back bumpers, the original hubcaps, and so on. That’s why an in-person inspection is more than recommended, especially if you are committed to buying this car.
As for the engine, while the original engine is missing, the seller is providing the buyer with a 350 (5.7-liter) V8 unit that comes separately. No further information has been offered on this powerplant, so it’s probably better to assume it needs repairs as well.
The car is ready to go for $4,500, but on the other hand, the Make Offer button has also been enabled for people interested in other deals.
For example, the taillights now came with a body-colored panel for a more distinct look, so Chevrolet tried to stick with rather subtle tweaks as it prepared the series for a massive overhaul.
The SS continued to be the star of the Impala show, and while it may sound weird, it could be ordered with pretty much any engine in the lineup. Including six-cylinder units, that is, though an Impala SS with the Turbo-Thrift 230 (3.7-liter) wasn’t necessarily very common.
The base V8 was the 283 (4.7-liter) Turbo-Fire, while the available options were the 327 (5.3-liter) and the much more powerful 409 (6.7-liter) peaking at 425 horsepower thanks to dual Carter AFBs.
The Impala that you see in these photos no longer has the original unit under the hood, so if you check out the engine bay, the only things you’ll find are some rust and a lot of fresh air. The images shared on eBay by seller johquin-0 pretty much speak for themselves, and they clearly highlight the current condition of the Impala.
A full restoration is the only way to go, and while some important parts are missing, others are still there, including the front and back bumpers, the original hubcaps, and so on. That’s why an in-person inspection is more than recommended, especially if you are committed to buying this car.
As for the engine, while the original engine is missing, the seller is providing the buyer with a 350 (5.7-liter) V8 unit that comes separately. No further information has been offered on this powerplant, so it’s probably better to assume it needs repairs as well.
The car is ready to go for $4,500, but on the other hand, the Make Offer button has also been enabled for people interested in other deals.