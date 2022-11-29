Mysterious 1965 Chevrolet Impala Looks Ready for a Massive Engine Upgrade

Historically speaking, the 1965 Impala is the one that really put Chevrolet back on the map, as the car managed to reach record sales for this model year.
More specifically, the Impala sold more than 1 million units in a single year, therefore becoming the first car in the United States to go this high after World War II.
While most collectors out there are drooling over a 1958 Impala (this was the first Impala ever produced, and it was offered as the top version of the Bel Air), there are many people who are ready to spend big on a 1965 version in tip-top shape.
Of course, finding an all-original, unmolested, and perfect-10 1965 Impala isn’t exactly easy, so the backup plan is getting a project car and then bringing it back to a mint shape.
This 1965 example could help with this plan, as it seems to come with a very solid body and no rust whatsoever. As it turns out, the vehicle has already received some body work approximately 6 years ago, eBay seller taxliensales says, but on the other hand, there’s no doubt this Impala spent quite a lot of time sitting in the same place and waiting for a full restoration.
The bad news is the engine is no longer there, but on the other hand, if you’re specifically interested in a restomod, this is just the right choice. A massive V8 upgrade that would provide the Impala with more power than the original unit would fit it like a glove, especially if you’re not necessarily planning to bring the car back to factory specifications.
The bidding starts at $1,000, so it’ll be interesting to see how high the price goes for this roller. The car is parked in Missouri, and if you want to see it in person, make sure you reach out to the owner on eBay.
