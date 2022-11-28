All-Original 1958 Chevrolet Impala Runs, Drives, and Survives in a Totally Surprising Way

Two years after presenting the Impala in the form of a concept, Chevrolet finally brought this nameplate to the market in an attempt to reignite the fight in the full-size car sector.
Dominated by Ford, this particular category continues to record growing sales, so the debut of the Impala in 1958 pretty much made sense. Originally offered as the top version of the Bel Air, the Impala became an overnight hit, eventually being promoted to a stand-alone series in 1959.
The 1958 Impala, however, is considered the model that started it all, so it goes without saying that it’s one of the most desirable cars in the world of collectors.
This is why the hardtop that eBay seller championlog_83 has recently posted online is such an intriguing car.
As an all-original 1958 example, this Impala seems to tick just the right boxes. Not only that everything on the car is entirely original, but it also exhibits minor surface rust. There is no sign of rot, and this is impressive, to say the least, especially given the age of the car. The floor and the trunk, for instance, appear to be as solid as they get, so maybe this Impala has already received some metal work at some point during its life.
What’s more, the vehicle starts, runs, and drives properly. The engine under the hood is a 283 (4.7-liter) V8, and the seller claims it’s original. It doesn’t seem to require any fixes, but given the age of the Impala, checking out everything in person is actually a good idea.
Unfortunately, it looks like the Impala would fail to find a new home this time. The bidding has already reached $41,000, but given a reserve is also in place, a new auction might be required before someone manages to get their hands on the car. The Buy It Now price is $47,500.
