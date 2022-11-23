Jaw-Dropping 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Tucked Away in 1967 Needs Nothing

Let’s be honest about it: preserving a 67-year-old car and maintaining its tip-top shape isn’t by any means easy, especially given the invasion of rust that typically shows up due to high humidity levels.
This is why this 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air is such an amazing icon.
As you can tell from the pictures, the car comes in mesmerizing condition, and if you believe this is the result of a recent restoration, you’re actually wrong.
This Bel Air has never been restored, and the only touch that it received was what eBay seller angma_23 describes as an “amateur respray.” Truth be told, the Bel Air does exhibit a few spots on the metal that would need to be taken care of, but otherwise, its general shape is impressive, to say the least.
The car spent more time in storage than on the road. The first time it ended up in a barn was 12 years after rolling off the assembly lines. The seller claims the Bel Air was parked in 1967, with the owner then pulling it out during the ‘90s. In other words, it spent nearly 30 years in storage before seeing daylight once again.
It didn’t take long before the Bel Air was moved to storage once again, with the car eventually getting back on the road recently when it also went through a thorough inspection to make sure everything is working.
And as it turns out, it does, with the original 265 (4.3-liter) starting and running properly.
If you’re interested in an occasional driver that you can pull out during the weekend, this Bel Air needs absolutely nothing and is totally up for the job. On the other hand, if what you want is a model in tip-top shape that can be added to your collection, a full restoration is undoubtedly required.
Of course, nobody should expect this Bel Air to sell for cheap. And this one really doesn’t, as the seller is only willing to let it go for $50,000.
