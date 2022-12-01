A 1960 Chevy Impala Is the Big Surprise in This Stash of Abandoned Cars

Born in 1958 as the top Bel Air version, the Impala rapidly became an overnight hit. It was, therefore, promoted to a stand-alone series only a year later, so the second-generation Impala officially saw daylight in 1959.
The production of this generation, however, took place for just two years, with each model coming with a very distinct set of features. For instance, while the styling of the 1960 was obviously inspired by its predecessor, the two cars actually shared few body panels, especially as Chevrolet was already working on the third-generation model.
The most striking change on the 1960 Impala, for instance, was the set of quad headlights, which was incorporated into the grille. The six round taillights were also new, therefore contributing to an even more appealing look of the Impala when viewed from the back.
Now here’s an Impala that has clearly been struggling with the test of time lately.
The sports coupe looks to be a part of a stash of abandoned cars, and while it has likely been sitting for years, it’s one of the most solid finds in the entire lot. The good shape of the metal is surprising, to say the least, though you can still find the typical rust on the floors and in the trunk.
Now the really bad news.
This Impala comes without an engine and a transmission, and without a doubt, there’s no reason to be happy with this. The car was born with a 348 (5.7-liter) big-block engine under the hood – this was the top engine option for the model year 1960, so it’s certainly a shame the unit is no longer there.
On the other hand, if you’re looking for a restomod candidate, this Impala looks to check just the right boxes, so it’s probably just a matter of time until it finds a new owner.
The bidding started by seller strol-68 is underway, and the top offer right now is $1,600, with no reserve in place.
