The U.S. Army tries full electric wheels with the first Light Tactical Vehicle (LTV) from Canoo, following the contract attribution in July of this year. The modular LTV will be used for Analysis and Demonstration to see if it meets the military-grade requirements.
The vehicle encloses several proprietary solutions, including the platform and the powertrain. The maker did not disclose precise specs of their unique motorcar, apart from the all-wheel-drive system and "up to" 600 hp (608 PS) power. The platform integrates the vital electric components of the drivetrain, allowing for more passenger and cargo space.
Built to endure the most demanding conditions and survive battlefield scenarios, the Canoo LTV is designed with safety in mind, both for the occupants and the machine itself. Carbon Kevlar components strengthen the little Army utilitarian and keep the weight down. The Swiss-army-knife-like concept is as practical as it is ergonomic and can be easily converted from a classic flatbed to a dedicated tool for specific purposes.
"Canoo's proprietary modular attachment system and accessories quickly interchange the flatbed walls with many other types of mounts, including racks, ramps, storage boxes, tents, or tactical systems. The modular upfitting enables the LTV to have mission-specific configurations at a lower total cost investment." (Tony Aquila, Chairman & CEO at Canoo)
The air-springs raised suspension, and 32-inch tires help the LTV ride higher above the ground than the standard civilian pick-up base model. However, there's no reason to believe the LTV will not display the broad range of features of the regular version. See the latter in the video at the end of the story to learn about its design features).
This non-military version claims a 500+ hp (507 PS) total power, cargo carrying ability of up to 1,800 lbs. (800 kg), and 200 miles (322 kilometers) of range. The customers can choose between the rear-wheel-drive or the AWD drivetrains. However, these specs are preliminary, and full details will be revealed closer to production.
