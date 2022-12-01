Jaguar aims higher for the 2023 Formula E World Championship season and gets a new car out for next year. The I-TYPE 6 is dubbed “the most advanced all-electric Jaguar race car ever,” and numbers back this statement. 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) takes 2.2 seconds, which is 0.6 seconds faster than the 2022 car.
It may not sound like much improvement, but six-tenths of a second in racing is a title-deciding difference. This season, Jaguar came in second on the driver’s overall standings, and they’re going for the big prize. The faster car is also lighter (by 74 kilograms), has a total mass of 1,821 lbs. (826 kg), and is more powerful. 100 kW more than the I-TYPE 5 in Race mode (300 kW of pure electric muscle) and 115 kW extra Attack mode stamina (for a total of 350 kW) take the lightweight single-seater to 200 mph (322 kph).
The I-TYPE 6 Jaguar is the first Formula E race car with twin powertrains, with one regen on each axle. 250 kW in the front and 350 kW on the rear wheels is twice as much regenerative power over the predecessor. The racing division of Jaguar deems the solution so efficient that it removes “the need for conventional rear brakes.”
The I-TYPE 6 will debut in Mexico, on January 14, for the first of the 17-race season. The two cars feature a unique, driver-specific livery, unlike current racing chromatic trends. Check the gallery to see how the two vehicles have been styled symmetrical, rather than identical, paint jobs.
While Jaguar made several crucial changes for the 2023 season, their most important element is team stability. The drivers, Mitch Evans and Sam Bird, have shared the paddock during the last two seasons, giving Jaguar a consistent edge over the competitors. With a lighter, faster, and nimbler Gen3 race car and two seasoned drivers who work well together, Jaguar is set to collect the most points in the electric formula races.
