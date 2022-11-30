Bob Bondurant-Owned Cobra Needs a New Owner; It Is Available From January 2023

Bob Bondurant's Superformance Shelby Cobra Replica is for sale. The factory supercharged 351 CID (5.7 liters) Shelby Cobra V8 with the four-speed manual transmission goes under the gavel early next January in Kissimmee. The Guardsman Blue with white stripes No. 11 features the racer's signature on the Superformance Cobra dash and "Bob Bondurant" decals on the doors – next to the star-spangled banner.
The black interior matches the dash color - a reflection-repelling choice that keeps the driver's undeterred attention on the road. Still, whoever is behind the wheel should keep an eye on the race-inspired instruments. Paxton under-dash oil and fuel pressure gauges come in handy during a pedal-to-the-metal session. The counterclockwise speedometer needs to be clarified. Its right-to-left travel is the exact opposite of regular speed dials.
Something the driver can quickly get used to, but don't get too excited to get the needle to the left – that's the 180 mph (290 kph) realm. Granted, the mighty Cobra comes with white lettering Goodyear Eagle racing tires wrapped on centerlock wheels. The chrome rollbar, door pulls, tachometer, and bucket seats complete the excellent race car replica inventory. Thanks to the professional maintenance efforts from Boo Boo's Garage of Stillwater, Minnesota, the Cobra is all spick and span.
Once again, under the hood of this 1965 sportscar sits a force-fed 5.7-liter V8, not the mighty 427 CID (7.0 liters), as the side fender badges claim. Nonetheless, this automobile saw Bob Bondurant in the left seat. Although the power specs are not detailed, it's no slug. Still, if high speed is not your cup of tea, you can always listen to the radio – the AM/FM/CD stereo system is a touch of newer-than-mid-60s tech.
This vehicle is a brilliant piece of proud American automotive history purely because it was owned and driven by the man who made a name for himself on the racetrack. Together with Dan Gurney, Bondurant drove a Cobra Daytona Coupe to win the 1964 LeMans. The previous year saw him at the end of a 32-race-long competing streak that began in 1961, of which he had won 30. That almost surreal performance – with dealer-supplied Corvettes – got him in the sights of Carroll Shelby, who got Bondurant's signature in the Ford Cobra team.
