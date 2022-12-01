Environmentally Friendly Tiny House Is Packed With Sustainable and Non-Toxic Amenities

A house is an extension of what makes you. From the color scheme chosen to the furniture and even the material used to design it. Due to their size, tiny houses are full of coziness, and they can be constructed to pollute as little as possible. From an off-grid system with solar panels to even recycled and sustainable materials. If you are an environmentally friendly kind of person, then this house might just be perfect for you.
It measures 26 ft (8 m) in length, 9 ft (2.7 m) in width, and 13.5 ft (4 m) in height, adding up to a total of 208 sq ft (19.3 sq m). The builder states that the exterior is cladded fully in steel siding, including the roof. This way it can withstand any weather and is also fireproof. All the finishes, paints, and sealants are non-toxic and better for the environment, at the same time providing resistance to molding. The flooring and framing are sustainably grown birchwood.
The kitchen is fully equipped with a propane range, a 33” (84 cm) stainless steel farmhouse sink, a dishwasher, and a refrigerator/freezer combo. The cabinetry is custom-made and offers lots of cooking space and even 22 sq ft (2 sq m) of pantry space.
On the left side of the kitchen, we find a unique bathroom with a Japanese-inspired soaking tub made of cedar wood and surrounded by waterproof Tadelakt walls. It comes with exposed copper piping and a custom copper shower head, flush toilet, faucet, and a sink placed on a countertop made of 100% recycled paper.
This house also has two lofts. The main one measures 10.5 ft (3.2 m) in length, while the smaller one sits at about 5 ft (1.5 m). The main loft can be accessed through the staircase from the kitchen. It has enough space to fit a full-size bed and a small wardrobe. The other loft is placed on the other side of the house and is accessed through a climbing ladder. This area can be used as a second wardrobe or even a tiny space for some alone time.
The comfortable temperature inside is provided by the mini split heat pump and two electric cadet heaters. The ERV (Energy Recovery Ventilator) brings fresh air inside, while the bathroom has its own radiant heater.
The house is almost completely ready for the new owner. Only some minor touchups are missing, and the bathtub is being refinished in a BPA and VOC-free epoxy that the owner promises to be safe even for food contact.
The construction is listed on the Tiny House Listings website for $133,000 (€126,592) or the best offer. While the asking price of this tiny house sits toward the high end of the spectrum, it is completely justified when you consider all the eco-conscious design touches.
