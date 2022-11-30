Situated in rural Green Creek, North Carolina, this little slice of heaven was created to offer guests a unique experience that blends luxury amenities with an immersive nature escape. The Green Creek Shipyard 2.0 started its life as a storage container for cargo transported across the Atlantic.
But later on, it was turned into a magnificent retreat by three siblings: Reece, Heather, and Landon. As the name suggests, this is the siblings’ second build. Compared to their first shipping container tiny house, this one takes everything to the next level. The Green Creek Shipyard 2.0 not only has a well-appointed interior but it’s also surrounded by different entertainment and relaxation zones. Basically, it offers the full package to those who want to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and enjoy a private retreat that provides everything they could possibly want.
Let’s start with the interior. As soon as you step inside this 40-ft (12.1-meter) container, you’re welcomed by an open-concept living space loaded with amenities. There are numerous wooden elements that give it a cabin log vibe. But you’ll also notice that it comes with plenty of high-end features as well.
This area is packed with everything you need to cook up a storm. It has a beautiful butcher block countertop, a full-size refrigerator, an induction cooktop, a sink, and a dishwasher. Of course, there are numerous cabinets, drawers, and even a cubby hole that fits a microwave. There’s also a breakfast bar placed to a large window that features a custom 5-ft-long (1.5-meter-long) charcuterie board bar top.
Next to the kitchen is another door that leads to the deck. Then you have the bathroom, which is compact. But even if it’s pretty small, it doesn’t mean that it can't provide everything you need and more. Inside, you’ll see a generous walk-in tiled shower, a vanity that has a LED mirror with a built-in dehumidifier, and a standard toilet.
And if they want to feel the breeze and enjoy the outdoors, right outside the large window are two chairs and a table. Conveniently, the bedroom has a glass sliding door that leads to the deck. A few feet away from this door is a sunk-in hammock that provides a glimpse of the waterfall underneath.
Yes, you read that right. The siblings actually designed a small waterfall underneath the deck, and above it, they added a hanging bed. But that’s not all. The outdoor area was turned into an oasis. Onto the covered deck, you’ll also find a grill and a swing! Plus, there’s a corner that features a hot tub and a fire pit.
This amazing shipping container tiny house is available via Airbnb. The Green Creek Shipyard 2.0 was recently featured on Levi Kelly’s YouTube channel. You can watch the video tour and see what this unique retreat is all about.
But later on, it was turned into a magnificent retreat by three siblings: Reece, Heather, and Landon. As the name suggests, this is the siblings’ second build. Compared to their first shipping container tiny house, this one takes everything to the next level. The Green Creek Shipyard 2.0 not only has a well-appointed interior but it’s also surrounded by different entertainment and relaxation zones. Basically, it offers the full package to those who want to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and enjoy a private retreat that provides everything they could possibly want.
Let’s start with the interior. As soon as you step inside this 40-ft (12.1-meter) container, you’re welcomed by an open-concept living space loaded with amenities. There are numerous wooden elements that give it a cabin log vibe. But you’ll also notice that it comes with plenty of high-end features as well.
This area is packed with everything you need to cook up a storm. It has a beautiful butcher block countertop, a full-size refrigerator, an induction cooktop, a sink, and a dishwasher. Of course, there are numerous cabinets, drawers, and even a cubby hole that fits a microwave. There’s also a breakfast bar placed to a large window that features a custom 5-ft-long (1.5-meter-long) charcuterie board bar top.
Next to the kitchen is another door that leads to the deck. Then you have the bathroom, which is compact. But even if it’s pretty small, it doesn’t mean that it can't provide everything you need and more. Inside, you’ll see a generous walk-in tiled shower, a vanity that has a LED mirror with a built-in dehumidifier, and a standard toilet.
And if they want to feel the breeze and enjoy the outdoors, right outside the large window are two chairs and a table. Conveniently, the bedroom has a glass sliding door that leads to the deck. A few feet away from this door is a sunk-in hammock that provides a glimpse of the waterfall underneath.
Yes, you read that right. The siblings actually designed a small waterfall underneath the deck, and above it, they added a hanging bed. But that’s not all. The outdoor area was turned into an oasis. Onto the covered deck, you’ll also find a grill and a swing! Plus, there’s a corner that features a hot tub and a fire pit.
This amazing shipping container tiny house is available via Airbnb. The Green Creek Shipyard 2.0 was recently featured on Levi Kelly’s YouTube channel. You can watch the video tour and see what this unique retreat is all about.