40-Ft Shipping Container Became a Magnificent Retreat, Has a Hanging Bed Over a Waterfall
This 40-ft shipping container stands as proof that anything can become an accommodation. It’s called the Green Creek Shipyard 2.0, and it’s the epitome of relaxation. This container turned tiny home has a stunning interior that combines rustic elements with high-end amenities. Plus, it has an incredible backyard oasis with a hot tub, a fire pit, a hammock, and a hanging bed over a waterfall!

Situated in rural Green Creek, North Carolina, this little slice of heaven was created to offer guests a unique experience that blends luxury amenities with an immersive nature escape. The Green Creek Shipyard 2.0 started its life as a storage container for cargo transported across the Atlantic.

But later on, it was turned into a magnificent retreat by three siblings: Reece, Heather, and Landon. As the name suggests, this is the siblings’ second build. Compared to their first shipping container tiny house, this one takes everything to the next level. The Green Creek Shipyard 2.0 not only has a well-appointed interior but it’s also surrounded by different entertainment and relaxation zones. Basically, it offers the full package to those who want to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and enjoy a private retreat that provides everything they could possibly want.

Let’s start with the interior. As soon as you step inside this 40-ft (12.1-meter) container, you’re welcomed by an open-concept living space loaded with amenities. There are numerous wooden elements that give it a cabin log vibe. But you’ll also notice that it comes with plenty of high-end features as well.

The living room is positioned next to the entryway, and it’s equipped with a large sofa that can convert into a bed for four. Across the sofa are a TV and a butcher block bench seat with storage underneath. Next to the living room is an L-shaped kitchen, which includes custom black cabinetry.

This area is packed with everything you need to cook up a storm. It has a beautiful butcher block countertop, a full-size refrigerator, an induction cooktop, a sink, and a dishwasher. Of course, there are numerous cabinets, drawers, and even a cubby hole that fits a microwave. There’s also a breakfast bar placed to a large window that features a custom 5-ft-long (1.5-meter-long) charcuterie board bar top.

Next to the kitchen is another door that leads to the deck. Then you have the bathroom, which is compact. But even if it’s pretty small, it doesn’t mean that it can't provide everything you need and more. Inside, you’ll see a generous walk-in tiled shower, a vanity that has a LED mirror with a built-in dehumidifier, and a standard toilet.

Last but not least, the bedroom offers incredible views. It comes with a king-size bed and a little wooden table that serves as a nightstand. The bed takes up most of the space, but it’s positioned next to a large picture window, allowing guests to look over the private backyard oasis.

And if they want to feel the breeze and enjoy the outdoors, right outside the large window are two chairs and a table. Conveniently, the bedroom has a glass sliding door that leads to the deck. A few feet away from this door is a sunk-in hammock that provides a glimpse of the waterfall underneath.

Yes, you read that right. The siblings actually designed a small waterfall underneath the deck, and above it, they added a hanging bed. But that’s not all. The outdoor area was turned into an oasis. Onto the covered deck, you’ll also find a grill and a swing! Plus, there’s a corner that features a hot tub and a fire pit.

This amazing shipping container tiny house is available via Airbnb. The Green Creek Shipyard 2.0 was recently featured on Levi Kelly’s YouTube channel. You can watch the video tour and see what this unique retreat is all about.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

