The Woodland Park Liberty 260 proves that you can still live large in a small space. This modern dwelling fits all the amenities a small family could possibly need into 399 sq ft. It includes a main floor bedroom, a spacious loft, a fully-equipped kitchen, and a light-filled living room with an electric fireplace.
The Woodland Park Liberty 260 is one of the popular models designed by Park Model Homes, a custom builder located in Spokane Valley, WA. It measures 35.6 ft (10.8 meters) in length, and it’s 11.2-ft-wide (3.4-meter-wide). As you might’ve guessed, this is a park model, which requires a special permit to travel.
The Woodland Park Liberty 260 provides 399 sq ft (37 sq meters) of living space, allowing small families to enjoy a spacious interior that’s packed with amenities. The living room is positioned at the front of the home, and it has enough room for a sofa and a small table. It also comes with an entertainment center and an electric fireplace that keeps the house warm and cozy. This area is filled with natural light since it’s surrounded by windows.
The kitchen is right next to the living room, and it has all the appliances you need to cook up a storm. It includes generous Corian countertops, a stainless steel sink, a dishwasher, a refrigerator, a microwave, and a five-burner propane cooktop with an oven. Of course, there are numerous cabinets and drawers for storage as well.
A few steps ahead is a luxurious bathroom, which has a neo-angle walk-in shower and several cabinets. There’s also a sink with storage underneath and a standard toilet. Across the bathroom, you can find a closet designed specifically for a stackable washer and dryer.
The master bedroom is located at the rear, and it has room for a queen-size bed, two small nightstands, his-and-hers closets, and not one, not two, but six drawers. Above the bedroom is the loft, which can be accessed by using a set of stairs. The loft is super spacious, and it can be used as a storage room, as an extra bedroom, or as an office. It all depends on the owners’ needs and preferences.
Joey Nelson from Park Model Homes offered a tour of the tiny home. You can watch the video down below to see what the Woodland Park Liberty 260 is all about.
