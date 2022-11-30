This Couple Transformed a Shuttle Bus Into Off-Grid Tiny Home on Wheels With a Roof Deck

Having a growing family means that a bigger house might be needed. Buying one or even paying the rent can be quite expensive, especially in big cities. For this reason, people try to find new ways of living, such as a shuttle bus.
Juniper and Tyler live in a converted shuttle bus with their baby. To make it more of a home than a bus, they added a normal house exterior door and black and white tiles for the front doorsteps.
The kitchen is minimal, with a few cabinets, a mini fridge, a deep sink, and a propane two-burner stovetop. Although the small kitchen space, there is still lots of storage available due to a large wall shelf with spices and dry food, many cabinet drawers, and even a small pantry with more dry food.
On the other side of the kitchen, we find a tiny living room designed with an L-shaped couch with hand-made cushions, which also serve as a step for the bed. The storage underneath the couch is filled with solar components, such as 200-amp hours of batteries, and 1,000 watts inverter for the 100-watt and 200-watt solar panels. A camp toilet and other baby toiletries are also hidden here.
The bedroom has two curtains separating the rear side from the rest of the bus, a full-size bed with a customized wooden frame placed on hydraulic shocks, an AC, a closet, and a few drawers for more clothing space. The space underneath the bed is packed with a 55-gallon (208-liter) water tank, tools, hiking backpacks, and bins. The ceiling got a customized skylight that once was an emergency hatch. It got a wood frame, and plexiglass and is now waterproofed. The deck area can be accessed through this skylight.
This motorhome was based on a 2007 Ford E450 Super Duty Shuttle Bus, the couple removed all the seats, flooring, ceiling, and wheelchair lift. The couple stated that most of the interior design came from their vision of how their home should look, while also using YouTube as inspiration mostly for the electrical part.
