The Orlando Is a Nice Tiny House With Glass Doors and an Open-Air Balcony

For some people, a house would need to include a series of features to be considered a dream home, like a fireplace, an open living room, a kitchen island, or a balcony. In the world of tiny houses, not many of these features are possible, but sometimes we happen to come across a special build that includes one or more of these features, and it would be a shame not to share it with you.
Manufactured by Villa Novus, this orange-hued tiny house on wheels is made-to-order and is called The Orlando. It is a special build in our eyes because it features a spacious open-air balcony where you can fire up the grill and enjoy a nice evening with friends and family or just relax and stare at the night sky after a long day at work.
This tiny house measures 27.8 feet (8.5 meters) in length, 7.7 feet (2.35 meters) in width, and is 12.95 feet (3.95 meters) tall, offering a total living area of 288 square feet (26.8 square meters).
It is built on a light steel frame, which adds to its sturdiness, while the exterior features durable metal PU sandwich panels. The interior layout is customizable, so you can design it based on your own needs and preferences. Orlando can fit a living room, a loft bedroom, a kitchen, a bathroom, and the aforementioned balcony on the top.
Definitely, the most outstanding feature of the Orlando house is its multi-functional, open-air balcony, which is as big as the house itself, but there are also other things that make it a “sophisticated, versatile, and creative tiny home,” as the manufacturers describe it.
For instance, Orlando boasts some beautiful glass doors that allow natural light to penetrate the house. Once you step inside, you’ll be greeted by more shades of orange with some gray accents.
On the right, there is the family room that can accommodate a sofa, a coffee table, and a TV on the wall.
The kitchenette is spacious enough to fit all your appliances and kitchen accessories, and you would still have plenty of countertop space left to do your cooking.
The bathroom is equipped with the standard fittings - shower, toilet, and sink - and next to it, you’ll find the stairs to the loft. A queen-sized bed can be placed in here, and a door gives you access to the roof.
Villa Novus’ Orlando tiny home is available for $67,900, and the good news is that you can obtain a further 15% discount, which makes it quite a good deal.
