Kotuku Tiny Home Proves That You Can Live Comfortably in a Small Space

Compared to a traditional house, a tiny home offers less space. But that doesn't mean you can't live large, even when you're dealing with a compact dwelling. Kotuku is a gorgeous tiny home that has a main floor bedroom, a kitchen with tons of storage, a light-filled living room, and a bathroom.
Kotuku is a custom mobile dwelling designed by New Zealand-based Build Tiny. The home sits on a triple-axle trailer, and it's 33-ft-long (10-meter-long) and 8-ft-wide (2.4-meter-wide). It is based on the company's popular Dark Horse model, and it was named after the kotuku or white heron, a rare and graceful bird that is well-loved by many New Zealanders.

Just like the graceful bird after it takes its name, this tiny house features a white exterior and a stunning interior that exudes elegance. As soon as you step inside, you're welcomed by a bright and airy living space. The living room is filled with light since it's positioned in front of a large glass door. This area has two armchairs and a small table – it's a great spot that allows dwellers to relax and enjoy the views.

Next to the living room, you'll find a well-equipped kitchen. This space comes complete with a stainless steel sink, a generous countertop, a refrigerator, and a cooktop with an oven. It also has a breakfast bar, numerous cabinets for storage, and a massive pull-out pantry.

The bedroom in this tiny is positioned at the rear, and it features a bed with storage underneath that can comfortably sleep two adults. Plus, it has two large cabinets, cubby holes, and a wardrobe. What's interesting is that the bedroom has two doors – one that leads to the living room and one that opens to the outside.

The bathroom is positioned at the front, and it has everything you need. It includes a shower, a composting toilet, and a beautiful vanity that has plenty of space underneath for a laundry basket and a washing machine. The bathroom also has some drawers that can be used to store toiletries or other necessary items. Kotuku might not have a loft, but it comes with all the amenities a couple needs to live comfortably.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

