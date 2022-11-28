The Ridge Is an Affordable 20-Ft Tiny House With Two Lofts and Electric Fireplace

Many of the people who decide to adopt a minimalist lifestyle and move into a tiny house are mainly motivated by the affordability of this kind of dwelling.
When speaking about budget-friendly micro homes, an asking price between $50,000 and $70,000, depending on amenities and condition, is usually considered a great deal. Such an affordable small dwelling is The Ridge, a 20-foot (6-meter) long tiny house on wheels that can be had for only $65,400.
The house is manufactured by Georgia-based builder Wandering Roots and was built on a DOT-certified trailer with electric brakes. Offering roughly 236 sq ft. (nearly 22 sq m.) of living space, the house includes a spacious living room with fireplace, two lofts, a beautiful Robin’s Egg blue kitchen, and a lovely bathroom.
Except for the kitchen cabinetry, the tiny house comes barebones, so the future owner will be able to put their own stamp on it by decorating the interior as they please.
There is laminate flooring throughout the house, including the two lofts, which are both ladder-accessible, and the windows are big enough to let natural light flood the interior and ensure proper ventilation.
As you step inside, you get into the beautiful kitchenette, which comes equipped with a two-burner electric cooktop, a large farmhouse sink, butcher block countertops, and hexagon tile backsplash.
Since the limited square footage means that having a separate washer and dryer is impossible, The Ridge also has built-in space for a stackable washer/dryer unit and a full-size fridge.
The highlights in the family room are the electric fireplace built into the wall and the creative pattern on the ceiling.
At the rear of this tiny house on wheels, you’ll find a lovely bathroom with a flush toilet and full-size tile shower stall. As for the two lofts, one can fit a queen-size mattress, while the other will fit a full-size one.
If you are on the hunt for a tiny home that can handle traveling across the country, is ready to move in, and can accommodate all the necessities in a rather small footprint, you should check The Ridge out on the builder’s website.
