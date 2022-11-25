Couple Transformed 1995 Ford F-350 Super Duty Ambulance Into Off-Grid Tiny House on Wheels

Motorhomes can offer many possibilities for exploring. It might not be the easiest tiny home conversion due to the many changes you would have to make to live full-time in one. But it can be made possible if that is your dream.
Such is this couple, Jay and Cassidy, who transformed a 1995 ambulance called Samson into their tiny home on wheels. This lifestyle that spins around traveling the world is a good opportunity to meet new communities and discover their traditions.
Samson boasts a little cabin interior design with many wood accents and white furniture, making it look more spacious than it actually is. The kitchen comes equipped with a two-burner propane stove, a yacht fridge, and a farmhouse sink that can be covered with a wood piece allowing extra counter space. This area can also be transformed into a dinette with a small table that slides from one of the cabinets and the chairs hidden underneath the long sofa, on the other side of the kitchen.
Since the space available inside is so little, everything is in one place. Thus the kitchen is on one side, with a living room and bedroom on the other side.
The living room hosts a long cream-colored jackknife sofa and a wall-mounted TV. On the rear side of the ambulance, the couple added a large closet with lots of space for their clothes and other stuff. The sofa is extensible allowing the couple to transform it into a bed and still have enough space to walk around. There is plenty of storage underneath the bed, enough to fit a mobile desk, dry goods, and food storage.
The bathroom is located on the other side of the motorhome. It has a shower cabin that can be extended with the help of the bi-fold door that attaches to a latch.
This ambulance is based on a 1995 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT and comes with enough grunt to tow a planet, courtesy of its bulletproof 7.3-liter Powerstroke turbodiesel V8 engine. There are also 600 watts solar panels installed on the roof that power up the electronics inside.
