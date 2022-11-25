The Pequeno May Be Small, but Flaunts a Unique Split-Loft with a Bedroom and Office

Everyone’s idea of the perfect home is different. Some need a generous kitchen for cooking family meals, some dream of a cozy living room with a fireplace, while others need more space for a home office. The Pequeno (Spanish for “small’) reveals an unusual configuration that can please many, with the added benefit of mobility.
It’s rare to see a tiny home with an upstairs office, especially when the bedroom is also upstairs. But the team at Uber Tiny Homes has designed a compact house on wheels that manages to squeeze both of those in the loft space, in addition to the kitchen, living room, and bathroom downstairs.
Only 6-meter-long (19.8 feet) and 2.5-meter-wide (8.2 feet) the Pequeno is described as the ideal option for a student or a “single adventurer,” but it could work for a couple, too. That’s because it was intended to be highly functional. And it sure seems to be – despite the limited surface, it includes features that are quite rare when it comes to tiny living.
On the ground floor, you’d find a compact, but well-equipped kitchen with an over, cooktop, and full-size fridge. The very tiny but cozy living area is nestled at one end of the house, featuring a U-shaped lounge and a removable dining table. At the other end, you’d find the tiny bathroom with a shower, toilet, small vanity and even a window.
Next to the bathroom, the stairs lead to the split-loft that includes a bedroom and a separate office. The bedroom with a queen-sized bed has a full-height walkway, and windows on both sides. There’s even a wardrobe above the bathroom. It’s not so easy to access, but still useful. The unique office space boasts enough room for a comfy chair and a generous desk, and even has windows on each end.
Uber Tiny Homes offers the Pequeno plans for $100. These are architectural, not engineering or framing plans, so that each customer can choose how to build it. The unique thing about this brand is that it also offers an online building school that covers different ways of building.
Only 6-meter-long (19.8 feet) and 2.5-meter-wide (8.2 feet) the Pequeno is described as the ideal option for a student or a “single adventurer,” but it could work for a couple, too. That’s because it was intended to be highly functional. And it sure seems to be – despite the limited surface, it includes features that are quite rare when it comes to tiny living.
On the ground floor, you’d find a compact, but well-equipped kitchen with an over, cooktop, and full-size fridge. The very tiny but cozy living area is nestled at one end of the house, featuring a U-shaped lounge and a removable dining table. At the other end, you’d find the tiny bathroom with a shower, toilet, small vanity and even a window.
Next to the bathroom, the stairs lead to the split-loft that includes a bedroom and a separate office. The bedroom with a queen-sized bed has a full-height walkway, and windows on both sides. There’s even a wardrobe above the bathroom. It’s not so easy to access, but still useful. The unique office space boasts enough room for a comfy chair and a generous desk, and even has windows on each end.
Uber Tiny Homes offers the Pequeno plans for $100. These are architectural, not engineering or framing plans, so that each customer can choose how to build it. The unique thing about this brand is that it also offers an online building school that covers different ways of building.