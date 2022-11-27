autoevolution
This Woman Is Working on Transforming a Short Bus Into a Functional Tiny Home on Wheels

When thinking of housing alternatives, buses are not the first thing that comes to mind for most people. But for many, it is a way to avoid high housing prices and travel the world without worrying about accommodation.
DJ is a woman who lives and travels in her converted skoolie. She hasn’t finished the whole build, but it has already started to look like a functional home. The woman added two walls between the driver’s cab and the rest of the bus. A door will be installed there so that the cold is kept out from where she usually sleeps.

The kitchen already has a miniature retro fridge, an oven and air fryer combo, a stovetop, and a deep sink that can be covered with a butcher countertop. A water heater was added underneath the sink for the shower that is yet to be installed. It will go next to the composting toilet between the front side of the short bus and the kitchen. A dinette was also placed on the left side with a small table and two bench chairs with storage underneath.

This motorhome has a rustic and vintage style with its woody colors and reused furniture, such as a huge cabinet from Habitat for Humanity, a non-profit organization. The floor is tongue and groove hardwood, and the roof has been customized and waterproofed by DJ herself.

The bedroom is located at the rear of the bus and hosts a single-person bed that will be sized down so that DJ can open the latch of the rear doors. All the electric systems, freshwater tank, and other miscellaneous are hidden underneath the bed and can be accessed from the outside.

As of now, the bus is off-grid ready and runs on 600-watt solar panels, a 3,000-watt inverter, and two lithium-ion batteries. The sink and shower will be connected to a 25-gallon (95-liter) freshwater tank.

