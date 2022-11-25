This $30K Skoolie Is Off-Grid Ready and Capable of Hosting a Family With Two Kids

This school bus has been transformed into a house on wheels and is ready for its new owner. It comes with everything you would need to spend your nights inside while traveling. A skoolie is capable of offering more space than many other RVs.
At the rear side, we find a diesel heater and an extra small storage closet. The driver’s seat is air pressured so the height can be changed by the press of a button. Behind this, we find a retro-style kitchen designed with turquoise cabinets and live edge wood countertops with an epoxy finish. It has a deep sink, a two-burner induction stove, a portable rotisserie convection oven, and a red retro refrigerator.
Lots of space is available underneath those cabinets. A propane tankless water heater and microwave are hidden in here and they will come with the bus. You will never feel too cold or too warm inside, due to the addition of two diesel heaters in front and in the back and two Maxxair dual zone fans.
Going further to the back of the bus, the owner added a cedar-lined closet with moveable side walls. Moving those walls adds more space for the kids’ bunk beds, which can be transformed into twin-size bunk beds. The bathroom is located on the other side of the closet and is designed with ceramic tiled walls, a cartridge toilet, and a shower cabin with an RV showerhead.
On the rear side of the bus, a bedroom with a queen-size bed was arranged. The rear door can be opened, allowing fresh air to come into the vehicle. There are drawers underneath the bed that also serve as steps for easier access to either the large bed or the bunk beds.
The bus can also run completely off-grid with the 3,000-watt inverter, 1200-watt-hour battery bank, and 400-amp hours of solar-powered batteries. It is equipped with an inline-6 DT engine and Alison transmission. This skoolie is offered by Tiny House Listings and the price was just dropped to $30,000 (€28,963).
