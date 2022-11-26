Harmony Haven Is a Functional 28-Foot Tiny Home That Exudes Rustic Charm

Those who embrace the tiny lifestyle have to learn how to live with less and make compromises. However, there are many people that make the downsized life work for them. This lovely couple moved from their regular-sized dwelling into a cozy tiny home, and they couldn’t be happier.
Kathi and Jim realized that they didn’t need to own many things in order to be happy. So six years ago, they decided to make a change and move into a tiny house to simplify their lives. Now they’re living in a beautiful little home with their pets in Durango, Colorado.
Their tiny house measures 28 ft (8.5 meters) in length, and it’s 8.5-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide). It was designed by Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses, a Colorado-based builder that has been creating stunning custom tinies since 2013. Kathi and Jim’s home, which was named Harmony Haven, features an all-wood interior that combines function and style.
Harmony Haven has a cozy living room, which includes a swivel TV and an L-shaped couch that has plenty of storage underneath. That’s where they keep their shoes and other items that don’t have a place inside their little house. The living room feels bright and airy because it’s surrounded by windows that let natural light come inside.
They have a lovely kitchen right next to the entryway that allows them to cook up a storm. It comes with a generous countertop, a double sink, a four-burner stove, an electric oven, and a full-size refrigerator. The two also have a dishwasher, a pull-out pantry, and tons of storage provided by the numerous cabinets and floating shelves.
The bathroom is at the rear of the house. It’s compact, but it has everything they need, featuring a large shower, a cabinet, a sink, and a toilet. Above this area is one of the two lofts included in this tiny. Both lofts can be accessed via wooden stairs with built-in storage. The space above the bathroom functions as a small office. That’s where Kathi spends most of her time, focusing on various artistic projects.
The other loft serves as a bedroom. This area has enough room for a queen-size bed, two nightstands, and some “cubes” that they use for their clothes. The lovely couple also designed a patio next to their tiny home, so they could relax outside whenever they wanted. Recently, Kathi and Jim offered the folks from Tiny House Expedition a full tour of Harmony Haven. You can watch the clip down below to find out more about them and their 28-ft (8.5-meter) cozy home on wheels.
