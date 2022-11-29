This Double Decker Worked Hard for Almost Three Decades, Now It’s an Adorable Home

Thanks to the unprecedented development of the “tiny movement,” and of unconventional tourism, there are all sorts of vehicles out there turned into spectacular vacation homes. Some of them are really old and could have faced a sad ending after a lifetime of hard work. Luckily, people like the owner of this double-deck bus had the inspiration and determination to offer them a second life.
Double-decker buses are ubiquitous in places like England and Ireland, but not all of them are busy traveling the roads. Some have become quirky yet surprisingly stylish tiny homes. That was also the case for the Wild Atlantic Bus. During its previous life, it was a heavy-duty public bus, carrying people around England and Ireland. It did so for nearly three decades, and you’d think that after that the only thing left for it was retirement.
In a twist of fate, the 28-year-old bus was renovated and converted into a charming holiday home. It no longer needs to work hard, as it’s stationary in Oughterard, County Galway, Ireland. The beautiful location also inspired its name, according to its owner, Richard. Oughterard is the gateway to Connemara, part of the Wild Atlantic Way, which is the biggest coastal route in Europe. So, even if it’s no longer traveling, the old bus is still close to the open road.
Stepping inside, you’d find two bedroom areas that can welcome up to six guests, thanks to two double beds and a foldable sofa. The full kitchen includes a refrigerator, an oven, a coffee maker and all the cooking basics. There’s also a tiny wet room, as well an outdoor luxury shower with great views. After a long walk, you can store your coats and boots in the separate little cabin nearby.
The beautiful Wild Atlantic Bus is perfect for an almost off-grid experience, as there’s no WI-Fi or TV available. But don’t worry about comfort – a rustic wood-burning stove keeps things toasty, with hot water also provided.
Surprisingly luxurious, this old double-decker in Ireland is a great example of how to make the best of a retired bus. Those who would like to experience it can find it at Airbnb.
