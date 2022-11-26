This Tiny House Is a Cozy Home for a Woman and Even Has a Catio for Her Two Cats

Embracing tiny living is no easy task, and getting rid of most of your things that won’t fit in the new house can be quite a challenge. Gael is a retired woman who realized that staying in San Francisco was no longer possible due to the high housing prices.
So he decided to go tiny. Her tiny house is built on a trailer and the exterior is made of metal and cedar painted in green, gray, and wood colors. Next to the house there is also a little garden with a few chairs and an itsy-bitsy table.
Stepping inside, we are greeted by a turquoise living room with a wall fireplace, making this place even cozier. It hosts a sofa with a quilted blanket, a small bookcase, a recliner seat, a few cabinets, and wall shelves that have carpets on them so that the cute kitties won’t slip and fall. Those shelves allow the kitties to go from the living room all the way to the loft bedroom.
The kitchen has everything that Gael would need to cook herself a nice meal. Such as a stovetop, a deep sink, a full-size fridge, and a toaster oven. It is pleasingly designed with many bright decorations, like a pink cupboard, and a few crystals. There is also a pantry next to the fridge full of spices, food, and tiny bottles. The space underneath the staircase has been transformed into a clothes closet, another food pantry, and a cat closet.
Going up that staircase, we are getting into the storage loft area. This place is a home for all the kitties, it has a cat scratching post, a few beds, and a tiny window allowing the cats to access the catio, a kitty fenced-in porch, and enjoy the sunlight.
The bathroom has quite a limited space but it still fits a minuscule shower cabin with a rain shower head, a tiny sink, a medicine cabinet, an RV toilet, and a round mirror with a mermaid design.
This house was built by Pacifica Tiny Homes. It took a month to finish, and it cost $54,000 (€51,850) including transportation.
