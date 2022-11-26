This $18K Tiny Home Has a Large Patio, a Fully Working Kitchen, and a Loft Bedroom

Owning a house is a dream that cannot be achieved for many people due to rising housing market prices. With this in mind, the search for alternative ways of living became a priority. Buying a tiny house and living in one has become so much cheaper than conventional ones.
This was also the case for Jye, who, together with his father, built an affordable and spacious tiny house for a small price. It was built on a trailer, so it can be moved, and it measures 23ft (7m) in length and 8ft (2.4m) in width. The exterior has a large deck area with a beautiful beachy look, featuring many couch benches and a BBQ grill. There is a lot of space for a family gathering here.
The interior is no less impressive than the exterior, with a bright color scheme palette, which pleasantly opens up the space. The first room we get into is the living area, which is quite small but perfect for a single person. It hosts a small couch, a wall TV, and a writing desk with drawers where Jye works on his laptop.
Next to the living area, we find a kitchen with many cabinets and lots of cooking space. It has an oven, a stovetop, a deep sink, a full-size fridge, and a coffee machine. Except for the fridge, they are all mounted on white cabinets with concrete-looking laminate countertops. The pantry is hidden underneath the staircase that leads to the loft area.
Upstairs, in the loft area that was designed to be a bedroom, he has a two-person bed, a sizeable wall TV, and a few closets. It has enough height space for Jye, but not enough for a taller person.
The bathroom is right underneath the loft and boasts an enormous round mirror, a bowl sink on a cabinet, a shower cabin, and a normal flush toilet.
This entire tiny house, including the deck area, the furniture, and all the appliances, cost Jye only $18,902 (€18,149). A small price even for a tiny house with a lot of space.
The interior is no less impressive than the exterior, with a bright color scheme palette, which pleasantly opens up the space. The first room we get into is the living area, which is quite small but perfect for a single person. It hosts a small couch, a wall TV, and a writing desk with drawers where Jye works on his laptop.
Next to the living area, we find a kitchen with many cabinets and lots of cooking space. It has an oven, a stovetop, a deep sink, a full-size fridge, and a coffee machine. Except for the fridge, they are all mounted on white cabinets with concrete-looking laminate countertops. The pantry is hidden underneath the staircase that leads to the loft area.
Upstairs, in the loft area that was designed to be a bedroom, he has a two-person bed, a sizeable wall TV, and a few closets. It has enough height space for Jye, but not enough for a taller person.
The bathroom is right underneath the loft and boasts an enormous round mirror, a bowl sink on a cabinet, a shower cabin, and a normal flush toilet.
This entire tiny house, including the deck area, the furniture, and all the appliances, cost Jye only $18,902 (€18,149). A small price even for a tiny house with a lot of space.