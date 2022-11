This $18K Tiny Home Has a Large Patio, a Fully Working Kitchen, and a Loft Bedroom

This was also the case for Jye, who, together with his father, built an affordable and spacious tiny house for a small price. It was built on a trailer, so it can be moved, and it measures 23ft (7m) in length and 8ft (2.4m) in width. The exterior has a large deck area with a beautiful beachy look, featuring many couch benches and a BBQ grill. There is a lot of space for a family gathering here.The interior is no less impressive than the exterior, with a bright color scheme palette, which pleasantly opens up the space. The first room we get into is the living area, which is quite small but perfect for a single person. It hosts a small couch, a wall TV, and a writing desk with drawers where Jye works on his laptop.Next to the living area, we find a kitchen with many cabinets and lots of cooking space. It has an oven, a stovetop, a deep sink, a full-size fridge, and a coffee machine. Except for the fridge, they are all mounted on white cabinets with concrete-looking laminate countertops. The pantry is hidden underneath the staircase that leads to the loft area.Upstairs, in the loft area that was designed to be a bedroom, he has a two-person bed, a sizeable wall TV, and a few closets. It has enough height space for Jye, but not enough for a taller person.The bathroom is right underneath the loft and boasts an enormous round mirror, a bowl sink on a cabinet, a shower cabin, and a normal flush toilet.This entire tiny house, including the deck area, the furniture, and all the appliances, cost Jye only $18,902 (€18,149). A small price even for a tiny house with a lot of space.