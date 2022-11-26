Widespread Waze Bug Makes Using the App Pretty Frustrating, You'd Better Not Update

Without a doubt, what sets Waze apart from the rest of the navigation software crowd is the crowdsourcing engine that allows users to send traffic reports on a wide variety of things they come across on the road.
Waze supports everything from traffic jams and police traps to fog and roadkill, so all it takes for everybody to become aware of the location is for someone out there to send a report on Waze.
Given it’s a navigation app that you shouldn’t fiddle with while driving, Waze was designed from the very beginning to provide users with a straightforward experience from one end to the other. For instance, when the application issues an alert regarding the location of a speed camera, the notification stays on the screen until the driver gets past it.
After that, the warning is hidden automatically, with Waze returning to the standard navigation interface.
But as it turns out, this no longer happens after the latest update. The reports remain on the screen until users manually hide them, though it goes without saying this isn’t something that drivers would be willing to do while the car is moving.
At this point, it seems that Android Auto users are particularly affected by the glitch, with police and speed camera alerts most often the ones not going away automatically.
It’s not exactly clear what triggers the bug and how users can fix the whole thing, but worth knowing is that the glitch exists in the stable version of Waze.
The Google-owned company hasn’t yet acknowledged the struggles, so users are all alone in their attempt to find a workaround. If you too are encountering the same problem and are certain the latest Waze is causing it, maybe a downgrade to an earlier release could bring things back to normal until an official fix gets the go-ahead.
