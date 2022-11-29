Magna Unveils CES 2023 Booth and Lineup, Will Showcase Tech That Makes B-Pillars Obsolete

Magna has announced its lineup for the 2023 CES event, and the Canadian conglomerate has several attractive propositions for automakers. The company is known for its work as a supplier for automakers, and a part of its role is to develop new technologies that get turned into production vehicles.
The company's stand at CES 2023 will bring technologies like the Icon Digital Radar, the firm's Driver Monitoring System, eBeam, ETelligent Force, Flecs Form, as well as Magna & Cartken Delivery Devices in front of the public. We will go through what the names of most of these mean below.
The only product yet to be revealed is a new SmartAccess solution, as described by Magna, which eliminates the need for a B-pillar to improve accessibility to the vehicle cabin.
Among the previously released technologies that Magna will showcase at CES is eBeam, which is the company's solution for truck electrification. It comes as the first significant change to solid beam rear axle technology in trucks in over 100 years.
According to Magna, eBeam can exceed 220 kW (295 horsepower), thus assisting any automaker interested in the electrification of the segment. The eBeam technology was first announced back in March 2021.
Etelligent Force is Magna's BEV Powertrain solution for pickup trucks and light commercial vehicles. It involves a battery-electric 4WD powertrain system that does not compromise payload or towing capacities. It has the eDS Mid+ at the front axle, while the rear comes with the firm's eDS eBeam. Both come with the supplier's next-gen eDrive solutions, which should reach multiple automakers in the coming years.
The firm will also bring its Driver Monitoring System to CES 2023. It is a camera-based technology that analyzes the driver to eliminate distractions from driving. The technology can discern if the driver is checking the side-view mirrors and can also identify drowsiness and fatigue, not just distracted driving. It works by using sensors installed in the rearview mirror.
