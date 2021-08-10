Apple Car Could Be Designed in California, Assembled in South Korea

The Apple Car is one of Apple’s most ambitious projects, and while the iPhone maker is trying to keep the most critical details away from our eyes and ears, this doesn’t necessarily mean that certain tidbits don’t make their way to the web.
This time, a report from The Korea Times indicates the Apple Car could end up being assembled in South Korea, as Apple is reportedly in talks with a number of local partners that could eventually be in charge of putting the vehicle together.
Previously, Apple’s car strategy involved relying on a traditional automaker for the whole thing, so the company reached out to Hyundai, with talks actually reaching a pretty advanced stage before the South Koreans ruined everything by spilling the beans on the project.
Apple was so upset with Hyundai confirming the talks that the company eventually abandoned the talks, trying to find another carmaker for the project.
However, after failing to find a partner for the production of the Apple Car, the Cupertino-based firm ended up discussing such a partnership with other third parties, including Foxconn and a joint venture formed by LG and Magna.
And now this new report indicates that Apple is seeking a deal similar to the one that helps make the iPhone. For example, the talks are believed to involve SK Innovation, which currently manufactures EV batteries, LG and Magna, Hanwha, and other companies that could work together to help assemble the Apple Car.
No decision has been made, but it’s pretty clear Apple wants to rely on a rich partner portfolio to build the Apple Car, and in the long term, this could help the company create an ecosystem that it would control as effectively as its iPhone network.
People familiar with the matter said the Apple Car wouldn’t be here earlier than 2025, with a prototype expected to hit the streets in 2024.
