Magna EtelligentReach Hints at EV Revolution, Launches 2022 on Mystery New Model

I'm obviously talking about range anxiety, the fear that you might run out of juice in-between charging stations and be left stranded on the side of the road with a completely dead car. Like me, you've probably seen a few horror movies that start with a similar scene so forget about the added cost of towing, it's actually your life you're more worried about.With the growing number of charging stations (particularly now that Tesla opened up its Supercharger network to EVs of all makes) as well as the ever-shorter charging times, there's never been a better time to become anowner. Well, that is if you don't consider the future -the very near future, to be more precise.Magna, the Canadian company that has its fingers in countless of the automotive industry's pies, has just announced it is about to release a new development in EV tech called "EtelligentReach". While you might have some doubts over how "etelligent" the name choice is, the improvements Magna claims the new solutions will bring are nothing to sneer at.In short, they talk about a maximum range increase of 90 miles (145 km) or about 30 percent compared to certain BEVs that are currently in production. To achieve this, Magna offers a complete package under the EtelligentReach moniker that consists of a dual-motor setup, inverters, and gearboxes, as well as the software management needed to make the most of this hardware.While Magna does seem to emphasize the range benefits, it doesn't ignore the driving dynamic side of things either. Being a dual-motor configuration, even though we have no numbers, it's safe to assume the performance levels are going to be above average. However, one of EtelligentReach's gimmicks is that it can de-couple the front motor whenever it's not needed, hence reducing the powertrain loss and increasing the vehicle's range.The system will be available for any interested carmaker at a later date, but its official debut will come next year equipping a yet undisclosed vehicle. Magna says it will also showcase EtelligentReach at next month's CES 2022 in Las Vegas, but it's unclear whether it'll do it on said vehicle or use a generic one instead (like the Jaguar I-PACE test mule in the gallery).The Canadian company doesn't give any leads surrounding the mysterious EV but given its past collaborations with Jaguar Land Rover and Fisker, it might be either the latter's Ocean (scheduled for a late 2022 debut) or maybe JLR's second foray into the electric world after the moderately successful I-PACE.

Editor's note: Gallery contains images of Jaguar I-PACE test mule (used by Magna for developing EtelligenceReach) as well as the Fisker Ocean electric SUV Gallery contains images of Jaguar I-PACE test mule (used by Magna for developing EtelligenceReach) as well as the Fisker Ocean electric SUV

