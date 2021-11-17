2023 Fisker Ocean Electric Crossover Debuts With California Mode, Fully Vegan Interior

The company is already accepting $250 deposits as of today, announcing at the same time the Fisker Flexee Lease, which will bring you the Ocean from $379 per month, with a $2,999 “initiation and activation fee,” which sounds like a deposit to us.
Since we’re talking about the costs, we might as well mention the MSRPs of the three trim levels, named the Sport, Ultra, and Extreme, which are $37,499, $49,999, and $68,999 respectively, before incentives. It is also worth noting that the first 5,000 units to leave the facility will be in the Fisker Ocean One configuration, priced at $68,999, which will build on the range-topper and sport additional features.
Capable of hitting 60 mph (97 kph) in 6.9 seconds, the single-motor, front-wheel drive Ocean Sport will have a maximum output of 275 hp, and a total driving range estimated at 250 miles (402 km). Thanks to the 540 hp, the Ultra will drop the time to 3.9 seconds, and the 550 hp Extreme will be 0.3 seconds quicker. The latter two models have a dual-motor setup and all-wheel drive, and are estimated to travel for 340 and 350+ miles (547-563+ km) respectively.
"Our mission is to create the world’s most innovative and sustainable vehicles that are also affordable, and it all starts with the Fisker Ocean, as we fully embrace a clean future for all,” said CEO Henrik Fisker.
Drivers can choose between the Earth and Fun modes in the entry-level 2023 Ocean, with the Ultra and Extreme adding the Hyper mode too. The range-topper, together with the One limited edition, will sport a dedicated off-road mode, and all but the Sport will feature torque vectoring to improve performance and safety.
Described as a “true SUV” rather than “another aerodynamic all-electric hatchback” by Henrik Fisker, it has a bespoke California mode, which lowers all windows and retracts the sliding roof at the push of a button. This will be an option available across the range, though you’ll have to stay away from the base model, as it will not get it.
the Ocean will ride on 20- and 22-inch wheels, wrapped in bespoke tires from Bridgestone, said to enhance the range and performance.
The “fully vegan interior” was made using recycled materials, offers seating for five, and has a 17.1-inch high-res screen that can rotate from the default portrait mode to landscape. The Limo mode (gee, that’s a lot of modes) will allow those sitting at the back to control the volume, and adjust the HVAC system, while contributing to the lounge-like feel will be the so-called HyperSound, a 16-speaker audio, with a big subwoofer, and 500 watts. Smartphone connectivity will be on deck, and the vehicle will support over-the-air updates.
Assisting drivers on the go will be the ADAS safety gear, providing automatic braking and warning functions, besides enhancing the convenience features. Fisker’s Intelligent Pilot uses various sensors and cameras to further improve the on-board safety, as it can anticipate and prevent accidents.
The Ocean will be able to double as an emergency generator to power homes, and will recharge other EVs, with additional technologies called the PowerHouse, PowerCar, and PowerGrid.
