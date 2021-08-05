Magna CEO Says Electric Cars Will Change How the Automotive Industry Thinks

The combustion-engined car was created in 1886. It had more than one hundred years to conceive and test some formulas that worked well and did so until very recently. Electric cars appeared simultaneously and died in the 1910s. Thanks to electronics, and lithium-ion cells, they came back and promise to be mainstream, but they also offer a blank page to the automotive business. That’s what Seetarama (Swamy) Kotagiri thinks: the Magna CEO is sure that electric cars will allow automakers to rethink their entire business.