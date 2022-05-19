The Next Generation of Advanced Driver Assistance System(ADAS) From Blackberry and Magna

18 May is the day when Blackberry Limited and Magna International Inc agreed to collaborate on various integrated Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) solutions, as part of a significant growth plan over the next decade.
24 of the top 25 EV OEMs are choosing BlackBerry QNX for their software, services and knowledge. Why? Grant Courville, BlackBerry’s vice president for products and strategy proudly claims that “the consumer won’t ever see our logo. They won’t ever see our software… but we provide the safe and secure plumbing in the car," so safety is their middle name.
With the same aim in mind, Magna is in the forefront of a new technological revolution in the automotive industry, with a keen focus on electrification and autonomous driving.
As part of the agreement, BlackBerry will provide Magna with QNX software including the QNX Software Development Platform, QNX OS for Safety, QNX Platform for ADAS, as well as professional engineering services for system-level integration, performance optimization, and solution validation.
Magna also saw the marketing benefit of this association with such a huge name like Blackberry for spreading the word.
"It’s a great pleasure to work with another Canadian company – and global market leader in the automotive market. Our collaboration brings together both company’s software and functional safety strengths as part of a platform that is already being delivered to multiple global OEMs," said John Wall, SVP and Co-Head, BlackBerry Technology Solutions. "With software now being a driving force in the automotive industry, delivering compelling solutions that are seamlessly integrated into a vehicle allows OEMs to differentiate themselves. We are excited to be working with Magna, a fast-moving company on the cutting edge of ADAS, as the technologies undergo rapid adoption and expansion driven by a number of regulatory mandates that are on the horizon."
BlackBerry QNX software is used in more than 195 million vehicles on the road. Automakers and Tier 1s around the world trust BlackBerry QNX to help them build safe, secure and reliable automotive systems.
