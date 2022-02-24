Magna Proposes the Craziest Engine Swap for ICE Pickup Trucks, Goes All-Electric

Going electric is no longer a possibility, but a certitude, with a timeframe that ends in about ten years from now. Most carmakers already offer electric vehicles in their lineup, but there will be a time when all existing ICE vehicles would need to stop burning fuels. When this will happen, Magna will have the right solution.
Electric vehicles might not be everyone’s dream, but the future will most probably be electric. Some people are already preparing for that future and we’ve seen companies that retrofit existing ICE vehicles with electric powertrains. Most of these projects revolve around classic cars, as horrendous as this might be. In the not-so-distant future though, all ICE vehicles will have to make the switch, and this is why Magna wants to be ready by then.
The Canadian company announced the development of a battery-electric powertrain specifically designed for ICE pickup trucks that can transform them into EVs with minimal costs. The technology will also work for light commercial trucks. The new platform is called EtelligentForce and is based on Magna’s Mid+ (front) and eBeam (rear) electric axle drive systems. The latter can replace the traditional beam axles on a truck without needing an overhaul of the suspension or the brake system.
Magna demonstrated the new platform using a converted 2020 GMC Sierra 2500 HD pickup truck. According to Magna CEO Swamy Kotagiri, the new electric powertrain will appeal to traditional carmakers, allowing them to offer electric vehicles without having to undergo costly platform redesigns. Even so, we reckon the EtelligentForce would be more useful for those EV conversions that will no doubt start to become mandatory a few years from now.
“Magna is not just saying, tell us what you want and we'll give it to you,” Kotagiri said for Automotive News. Instead, Magna’s proposal is: “ ’Here's the truck you had. We can make it electrified and it does exactly the same without changing your manufacturing footprint.' Bringing that value differentiates you from everyone else.”
As marvelous as it sounds, Magna might knock on a closed door, at least with GMC Sierra which will soon have an electric version based on the Chevy Silverado EV. Also, all big carmakers have their own electric projects ongoing, with smaller EV startups also being probably ahead of everyone else in this regard. We don’t know many other smaller truck-building OEMs that might resonate with Magna’s offering.
The EtelligentForce system features a front electric motor with up to 170 kW (228 horsepower) and 3,770 Nm (2,780 lb-ft) of torque and a rear drive unit delivering up to 250 kW (335 horsepower) and 10,000 Nm (7,375 lb-ft). The proposed architecture would become available to OEMs and custom builders starting with 2025.
