Beautiful Gooseneck Tiny House Squeezes All the Amenities You Need Into 280 Sq Ft

Despite offering only 280 sq ft, this gorgeous gooseneck tiny house comes with everything a couple could possibly need. It has a cozy interior, which features a lofted bedroom, a fully-equipped bathroom, a nice living room, and a kitchen equipped with all the necessary appliances.
This tiny home measures 35 ft (10.6 meters) in length, and it’s 8.5-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide). It has a beautiful interior that offers 280 sq ft (26 sq meters) of living space, blending rustic accents with modern amenities. The living room is positioned in front of the entrance, so it’s filled with natural light. This area features a large L-shaped bench that provides plenty of storage underneath.
The bedroom can be found right next to the living room. Owners will be able to access it via a set of stairs with built-in storage. It comes with several open cabinets and a wood accent wall that adds to the cozy vibe of the home. The bedroom can comfortably fit a queen-size bed, allowing two people to sleep comfortably. Above the bed, you’ll see a skylight as well, which is ideal for stargazing.
The kitchen in this tiny home is equipped with all the necessary appliances. It has a farm-style sink, a two-burner stove top, a small oven, and a full-size refrigerator. There’s also a live-edge countertop, a massive pantry, and numerous cabinets that can be used for the cookware.
Across the kitchen, you’ll also see a storage closet with shoe cubbies that offers plenty of room to hang clothes or store away different items. At the rear is the bathroom, which gets separated from the rest of the house via a custom sliding barn door. The bathroom can be accessed from the outside of the home as well.
Inside, you’ll spot a shower, a round sink, a generous countertop with space underneath for a washer/dryer combo unit, and a standard toilet. This tiny even has hidden storage wall panels for toiletries, keys, or other belongings.
This beautiful gooseneck tiny house was recently listed on the Tiny House Listings website, and it’s asking for $74,900. The home comes complete with all the aforementioned amenities.
