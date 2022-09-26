30-Foot Tiny Home Has a Cozy Interior Filled With Unique Design Features

Some tinies aren’t tiny at all. Sure, they are smaller than your average-size home, but they still incorporate tons of space-saving solutions that make them feel incredibly spacious. This 30-foot (9.1-meter) tiny house with off-grid capabilities is a great example. It features a roomy interior that is filled with plenty of unique elements.
This dwelling sits on a triple axle trailer, and it offers 320 sq ft (29.7 sq meters) of living space. As you might’ve figured out, it’s a park model that’s great for a growing family that wants to downsize. The exterior of this tiny features a grey coat of paint paired with darker-toned trim works. It also has numerous windows that let natural light bathe the interior.
Speaking of that, this mobile habitat has quite an unusual setup. It has a Japanese-inspired design, including bamboo flooring and accents and numerous wooden elements. The layout is unique since it includes a lot of angled corners and a loft placed right in the middle.
The first thing you’re going to notice once you step inside is how spacious the tiny home looks and feels. There’s a beautiful kitchen, which comes with just about every kitchen in a regular-sized does. It has a stainless steel farmhouse sink, a full-size stove with an oven, a full-size refrigerator, and amazing storage. This area does have a breakfast bar with enough space underneath for two bar stools.
A few steps ahead is a wood-burning stove, which warms up the place during cold winter nights. Then you have the living room, which has room for a large couch and a small coffee table. From there, you’ll have to use the beautiful set of stairs with bamboo elements in order to access the middle loft. This area is big enough to include a queen-size bed and two small nightstands.
At the opposite end of the home is a spa-like bathroom, which features a wood vessel sink, a shower stall lined with river rock, and a composting toilet. Just like the rest of the house, this space, too, offers great storage.
Everything about this tiny home screams relaxation. So the mobile dwelling would make for a wonderful retreat in the middle of nature. The house was recently listed on the Tiny House Listings website, and it’s asking for $88,888. You can take a look at the full video tour to see everything it has to offer.
