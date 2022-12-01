One-Bedroom Tiny House Is Not So Tiny, Features Large Front Porch and Kitchen Pantry

Price is more often than not an important factor to consider when choosing a tiny house. Packed with all the basics and some extras, the minimalistic tiny house you see here might be a really great choice for anyone on the hunt for a budget-friendly miniature dwelling.
It’s a one-bedroom tiny house that sets the bar quite high for square footage and amenities. It offers no less than 456 square feet (42.3 square meters) of habitable space, which is pretty impressive for an abode that classifies as a “tiny house.”
Legacy 1238, as the current owner dubbed it, has just entered the market and is offered for merely $48.665. This is quite affordable considering everything it has to offer.
It comes with a blue exterior and a wide front porch that gives the tiny house a cozy, homey feeling. The porch measures 9 ft (2.74 m) and seems like the perfect spot to place some plants, a little table, and a chair and enjoy the surrounding views in the evenings.
The interior features an open floor plan that you can decorate and customize as you please. The house is turnkey ready but is not furnished. The living room is empty, so the buyer can bring in a couch bed, a coffee table, and even an entertainment unit with some space to spare.
The bedroom is located on the main floor and is also a blank canvas for the future owner to tweak as they desire. It is big enough to fit a queen bed, bedside tables, and a modestly-sized closet.
In the kitchen, you’ll find a full-sized stove, a microwave, and a regular refrigerator. There is also a full-sized pantry and plenty of additional storage space in the kitchen cabinets and drawers.
The bathroom is equipped with all the basics, including a shower tub, a flushing toilet, a sink placed on a large vanity, and a mirror. A bonus that you don’t find in any tiny home is the full-sized washer and dryer unit, which is a nice addition when space is at a premium.
If you need more details about this affordable miniature abode, it is currently listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
