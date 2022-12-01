First-Year Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa Clad in Light Copper Brown Wants Your Hard-Earned Cash

Many ‘Busas have been butchered with stretched swingarms and ridiculous amounts of chrome, yet this one is miraculously untouched by such nonsense.
The nineties were a wild time for Japanese manufacturers, and Suzuki’s first-gen GSX1300R Hayabusa is perhaps the most iconic machine to emerge from what we now refer to as the speed wars. It certainly was the quickest at the time of its release, outrunning the Honda CBR1100XX Blackbird to become the world’s fastest production motorcycle.
In order to make this possible, Suzuki gave the ‘Busa a fuel-injected 1,298cc inline-four powerhouse featuring 11:1 compression and sixteen valves operated by dual overhead cams. When prompted, this liquid-cooled goliath is capable of unleashing up to 175 hp right below the 10k-rpm mark.
Furthermore, a brutal torque output of 102 pound-feet (138 nm) will be spawned at about 7,000 spins per minute, and it travels to the rear wheel via a six-speed transmission that’s paired with a wet clutch. The whole procedure lets the GSX1300R accelerate from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in less than three seconds and achieve a totally reasonable top speed of 194 mph (312 kph).
To complete a quarter-mile sprint, this feral piece of machinery will only require about 10.3 ticks of the stopwatch. With great power comes the need for brakes that can cope, so the Hayabusa carries dual 320 mm (12.6-inch) discs and six-piston Tokico calipers up front. On the other hand, rear-end stopping power comes from a 240 mm (9.4-inch) rotor and a two-piston caliper.
Suspension is taken good care of by titanium nitride-coated 43 mm (1.7-inch) inverted forks and a fully-adjustable monoshock. Dressed in the beloved Light Copper Brown colorway, the 1999 model shown above is going under the hammer sporting Wyvern exhaust pipework, carbon fiber fenders, and Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22 tires with 2022 date codes.
This peregrine falcon’s digital odo reads just over 12,300 kilometers (7,600 miles), but what’s equally enthralling is the fact that no reserve price has been set by the seller! You may place your bids on Iconic Motorbike Auctions until December 7, and a mere 4,000 bones would be enough to put you in the lead for the time being.
