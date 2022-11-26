Custom-Built Suzuki GS500E Masuro Cloaks a Classic UJM Canvas in British Racing Green

Earth Motorcycles (EM) – the brainchild of Aleš Tomis and Vladimir Dinga – is the sort of workshop that doesn’t quite get as much attention as it deserves. Going about their daily business in a tranquil Slovakian town called Stará Turá, Vlad and Aleš are what you might refer to as a dream team, with the former handling design and marketing while the latter does the wrenching.
Although there are only six builds to be found in their portfolio at this time, each and every one of them can really make you understand the notion of love at first sight! We’ve introduced you folks to the sublime NX650-based Cikula some time ago, but the Slovaks haven’t been idle since the inception of that project – far from it.
Their latest undertaking revolves around a 1979 GS500E from Suzuki, which was in awful shape upon arrival at the shop and desperately required heaps of TLC. At first, the customer wanted his bike to adopt a street tracker aesthetic, but he felt confident to give carte blanche after having a chat with the Earth Motorcycles duo. Inspired decision? We certainly think so.
Some tracker cues did make their way onto the GS500 in a most subtle manner, though, so as to satisfy the client’s desire while prioritizing minimalistic elegance and clean lines. Without further ado, let’s dive right in and see how the customization process has unfolded from start to finish. We do recommend taking a seat, mind you, because the end result (aka Masuro) is truly knee-weakening.
GS500E’s frame like a glove.
The only other bodywork component is a minuscule front fender fabricated in-house, featuring a handsome coat of British Racing Green just like the fuel chamber. Peek toward the rear end, and you’ll spot a looped subframe replacing the OEM module to form a perfectly level bone line in conjunction with the tank. Atop this custom-made skeleton sits a gorgeous saddle wrapped in faux leather.
In order to keep things looking sano, Masuro hosts an Aliant lithium battery and Motogadget’s mo.unit Blue control module out of sight beneath the seat padding. Those adjustable dual shocks, complete with progressive springs and piggyback reservoirs, hail from a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, which was kind enough to also offer its triple clamps.
Suzuki GS1100’s sturdier forks, but they’re a little shorter than stock. Down in unsprung territory, we come across refurbished brakes, powder-coated wheels, and Avon Roadrider MKII rubber. The motorcycle’s four-cylinder motor was subjected to an inside-out restoration, involving new seals, gaskets, and carb jets, as well as an extensive session of sand- and vapor-blasting.
It inhales via aftermarket pod filters instead of the factory airbox, while exhaust gases escape into the atmosphere through Cerakote-covered headers and dual stainless-steel mufflers. As far as Masuro’s lighting hardware is concerned, Vladimir and Aleš installed Highsider turn signals, a discreet LED taillight, and an H4 headlamp for a touch of vintage pizzazz. The rear units sit on a bespoke swingarm-mounted license plate bracket.
And finally, we arrive at the creature’s cockpit, where the lads fitted Daytona instrumentation and a flat handlebar, sporting Discacciati levers, Biltwell grips, and unobtrusive switches. In an unfortunate turn of events, Earth Motorcycle’s client ran into financial difficulties and was therefore unable to follow through on his commitment by the time the project had been completed.
As a result, this stunning GS500E is currently up for grabs according to EM’s official website, but one will have to get in touch before finding out the price. Anyhow, it’s safe to assume it won’t be cheap by any stretch of the imagination, and we wouldn’t be surprised if a few potential buyers with deep pockets had already shown an interest in making it their own.
