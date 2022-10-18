Canoo Lands Another Order for Its Modular EV, Kingbee to Purchase 9,300 LDVs

Canoo’s LDV (Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle) keeps getting a lot of customers lined up. The latest one to express an interest in the American-made EV is van rental company Kingbee.
EV manufacturer Canoo keeps expanding its list of customers for its LDV. One of the most recent ones is Walmart, which placed an order for 4,500 units back in July. Kingbee is yet another company interested in the modular vehicle and just agreed to purchase 9,300 EVs, with an option to increase its order to 18,600 units.
Kingbee provides flexible, sustainable, turn-key solutions for fleet rental, for both small and medium businesses. The company has customers in 27 states and growing. According to Scott Haslam, Kingbee Rentals CEO, Canoo’s vehicles are exactly what they need, as they are designed specifically for fleets to be upfit and last multiple users. What Kingbee aims to do is offer customized solutions that are durable and have great ergonomics for the work vehicle industry. Canoo’s EVs deliver just that and they do it in a zero-emissions package.
The LDV is built on Canoo’s proprietary, multi-purpose platform, being available in multiple configurations that allow for a wide range of use cases. Most of the vehicle service as well as maintenance and updates are handled by Canoo, decreasing vehicle downtime and increasing ROI for fleet operators.
Designed with the driver in mind, the LDV features a panoramic front window that improves road visibility. Canoo’s vehicles use true steer-by-wire technology, offering better driver ergonomics and more usable interior space, as explained by the manufacturer. The LDV is equipped with an 80kWh battery pack, offering a range of up to 200 miles (321 km) per charge. It has a payload capacity of 1,464 lb (664 kg). The vehicle boasts superior visibility, maneuverability, and safety.
Kingbee will offer Canoo’s vehicles as work-ready fleet solutions to its customers across the U.S.
