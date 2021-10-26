The Lifestyle Vehicle From Canoo Will Be Equipped With Panasonic Batteries

While we’re waiting for Canoo’s loft on wheels, the Lifestyle Vehicle, to hit the market, the L.A.-based EV manufacturer keeps us going with constant updates on the versatile minivan. We now find out that the vehicle will be equipped with Panasonic batteries.
The Lifestyle Vehicle is Canoo’s first product and has been advertised for two years now. Scheduled for production in the fourth quarter of 2022, the company’s first electric van will pack batteries from Panasonic, as recently announced by Canoo. It will be manufactured by VDL Nedcar.
As stated by the carmaker, Canoo’s engineering team focused on reducing the cost per unit of energy stored, maintaining at the same time reliability, high performance, safety, durability, and adaptability with future cell technologies.
Canoo’s approach is to integrate the battery modules directly into its multipurpose platform structure, which brings advantages such as space-saving, cost optimization, class-leading specific energy, to name just a few.
Boasting a range of 250 miles (402 km), the Lifestyle Vehicle will get charged to 80 percent in 28 minutes with DC fast charging.
The EV has the looks of a minivan but a spacious, large SUV interior, according to Canoo. Customers will be able to choose between four trim levels: Base, Delivery, Premium, and Adventure. Pricing will start at $34,750.
Available in three colors, the Base will feature five seats, 19” wheel diameter, and will deliver up to 350 hp.
If you opt for the Delivery version, you’ll get only two seats and a payload of up to 1,464 lb (664 kg).
The Premium Lifestyle Vehicle comes with seven seats, a panoramic glass roof, a street view window, ambient lighting, and an upgraded 17-speaker audio system.
Your fourth option is the Adventure version, which features a tow hitch with a 2,000 lb (907 kg) capacity, a light bar, and roof rack, plus all the adventure accessories you might need.
