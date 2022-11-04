Canoo Will Use Hydroelectricity to Build Batteries at Its New Oklahoma Facility

California-based EV maker, Canoo, has announced its plans for a new battery module manufacturing facility at MidAmerica Industrial Park in Oklahoma, which will have a total capacity of around 3,200 MWh.
The company will use the new facility to produce proprietary battery modules, energy management systems, and thermal control technology for its EV platform. Moreover, less than two weeks ago, the company also teamed up with Panasonic to supply batteries for its vehicles.
“With billions of cells on the road, they are a proven pioneer and world-class manufacturer of what we believe are one of the most durable electric vehicle batteries,” Tony Aquila, Investor, Chairman & CEO of Canoo said at the time.
The new facility will be located near Canoo’s MegaMicro Factory, which will include a paint, body shop, and general assembly plant, employing more than 2,000 people.
Canoo will be the first EV company to utilize hydroelectricity from the Grand River Dam Authority to build its battery modules. The company wants to create an EV Ecosystem in the region. To do so, it will offer training programs in partnership with the Cherokee Nation and MidAmerica, providing the local community with high-paying light blue-collar jobs.
“We are accelerating our hiring plans in Pryor with the establishment of our EV Battery Module Manufacturing Facility, which will produce our proprietary battery modules, energy management system and thermal control technology for our MPP platform,” said Tony Aquila, Chairman, and CEO at Canoo. “This is the first building block for Canoo’s production ramp strategy, with more news coming very soon,” he added.
Canoo mentioned that it will begin renovations for its new 100,000 sq. ft. building in Q4 2022, and is expecting deliveries of manufacturing equipment in Q1 2023. The company’s mission is to “bring EVs to everyone,” and its new facility, along with recent partnerships is a sure sign of moving in the right direction.
