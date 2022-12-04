1996 Toyota Chaser JZX100 Is the Start of a New Elite Hot Wheels Series, Will Cost $20

Buying a Hot Wheels car for a six-year-old is probably going to make him or her happy regardless of the model you've chosen. That won't necessarily render the same result with an adult collector. As people dig deeper into the hobby, they are bound to start focusing on quality instead of quantity. Mainline cars can still be fun, especially considering the price, but Premium models will begin to take over after a certain point.
For several years now we've been bombarded with Hot Wheels collectibles that have metal bodies and Real Riders wheels. Prices will vary from less than $10 up to $30 if you buy them from Mattel or one of their distributors. The more expensive ones are usually limited-edition, Red Line Club exclusive models. As kids who used to collect 1/64th scale cars back in the '90s, '80s, or '70s are all grown up now, the diecast manufacturer has been facing an increasing demand for more detailed car replicas.
So it seems only natural that this year marks the introduction of the Elite 64 series, something we've known about for a while now. You might have seen a sneak preview of some of the upcoming castings from a recent Hot Wheels Convention, but now Mattel has made everything official. The 1996 Toyota Chaser JZX100 is a brand new casting and it was chosen to celebrate this new beginning. This is a drift machine, and you can't help but think of Daigo Saito and his viral jump at Ebisu from more than a decade ago.
There are plenty of details to look at with this new Elite Series: you've got a Greddy front-mount intercooler, headlights, tail lights, a twin-pipe exhaust, a Gunma prefecture license plate, the blue roll cage and interior to match the five-spoke wheels and the list goes on and on.
It seems that some of the cars coming up in the Elite 64 series will feature over 20 pieces, which is not something we would have thought possible before. A close look at the wheels will reveal a slight negative camber, which was made possible by using separate axles for each one. This opens up a whole new world of possibilities, and we'll likely see more drift-ready cars coming up soon!
You can buy this car directly from Mattel starting the 6th of December at 9 AM PT until it is sold out. The price is set at $20, which is slightly less than you'd have to pay for a similar vehicle from manufacturers like Mini GT or Ignition Model. If you want more good news it seems that you don't need to have a Red Line Club membership card to get this, and there is no also no limit imposed on the number of cars you can buy.
This could be the perfect Christmas gift for someone who loves drifting and Japanese cars! And there's more to this story. Several other castings are on their way, including a Mercedes-Benz 300 SL with opening gullwing doors, a tuned '69 Ford Mustang with a removable hood, and a Liberty Walk Lamborghini Aventador.
