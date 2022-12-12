This 1987 School Bus Was Transformed Into a Tiny Cabin on Wheels

This old school bus got another chance at life. The current owner renovated it in 2017 and transformed it into a beautiful home on wheels. The Skoolie oozes rustic charm. It has a cozy interior that includes a dining area/ workspace, a living room that turns into a bedroom, a well-equipped kitchen, a split bath, and a rear bedroom.
This converted school bus might be old, but it comes with a gorgeous interior that features numerous wooden elements. And it doesn’t feel cramped at all, offering plenty of space to travelers. The numerous windows also let natural light fill up the bus and make it look larger than it really is.
At the front, you’ll notice there’s a comfortable seat and a drop-down table that can be used as a dining table or a small workspace. Next to this area is the living room, which can be converted into a bedroom. The living room has a large couch that converts into a bed for two, providing an axtra sleeping space.
A few steps ahead, you have the kitchen, which has generous countertops. It includes a beautiful live-edge countertop that provides all the space travelers need to prepare delicious meals. It also comes with all the necessary appliances. It has a two-burner propane cooktop, a sink, a mini fridge, and a small oven. There are numerous cabinets as well, which offer ample storage.
The split bath is located next to the kitchen. On the left side is a copper shower, while on the right is a toilet. It’s a compact bathroom, but it’s still a lovely addition to this 25-ft-long (7.6-meter-long) Skoolie.
The bedroom is located at the rear, and it features a custom-size bed that can sleep two people in comfort. There’s some storage space underneath the bed, as well as next to it – you’ll see a large cabinet with open shelving that can be used to store away clothes, books, or other necessary items.
The bus also comes with 320 watts of solar, and it carries 40 gallons (151 liters) of fresh water. The rig was recently listed on the Tiny House Listings website, and it’s asking for $95,000.
