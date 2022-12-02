School bus conversions have a certain allure to them. They show off how the layout of the typical vehicle that we all know can be changed into an incredibly versatile space. Plus, these builds offer more wiggle room, and some of them even have off-grid capabilities, allowing owners to reconnect with nature.
Heidi wanted to get a taste of the nomadic lifestyle, so she decided to get a 1999 International 3800 school bus and convert it into her ideal tiny home on wheels. In total, the build cost her $20,000. It took her a year to complete the conversion, but it was totally worth it. The interior feels nice and cozy, and there’s space for every amenity.
In fact, Heidi says that the transition to the tiny lifestyle didn’t have that much impact on her since she used to live in relatively small places. She’s been on the road for nine months, exploring new places together with her dog Porter in the 28-ft-long (8.5-meter-long) Skoolie. The bus that she got is wheelchair-accessible, which means it has an extra large door at the front.
Heidi wanted to have an indoor-outdoor area, so she added some hooks in front of the handicap door for a swing chair. A few steps away is a large couch that transforms into a bed, providing an extra sleeping space. Behind the couch is a table that flips forward, turning this area into a nice living room.
The kitchen in this Skoolie is compact, but it has all the necessities. There’s a two-burner propane cooktop, a sink, a fridge, and some repurposed cabinets. This area also has a pull-out drawer that hides away Porter’s food bowl.
The bus also has a bathroom, which includes a generous shower and a DIY composting toilet. The bedroom is at the rear, and it has a full-size bed with storage underneath and a closet with a full-length mirror attached to the door.
The exterior of the bus wasn’t modified too much. Heidi painted a mandala pattern towards the back and also added a live-edge outdoor table, a rear deck, an 800-watt solar panel array on the roof, and an AC unit. Her beautiful Skoolie was recently featured on the Tiny House Giant Journey YouTube channel. You can take a look at the clip down below to find out more about Heidi and her tiny home on wheels!
In fact, Heidi says that the transition to the tiny lifestyle didn’t have that much impact on her since she used to live in relatively small places. She’s been on the road for nine months, exploring new places together with her dog Porter in the 28-ft-long (8.5-meter-long) Skoolie. The bus that she got is wheelchair-accessible, which means it has an extra large door at the front.
Heidi wanted to have an indoor-outdoor area, so she added some hooks in front of the handicap door for a swing chair. A few steps away is a large couch that transforms into a bed, providing an extra sleeping space. Behind the couch is a table that flips forward, turning this area into a nice living room.
The kitchen in this Skoolie is compact, but it has all the necessities. There’s a two-burner propane cooktop, a sink, a fridge, and some repurposed cabinets. This area also has a pull-out drawer that hides away Porter’s food bowl.
The bus also has a bathroom, which includes a generous shower and a DIY composting toilet. The bedroom is at the rear, and it has a full-size bed with storage underneath and a closet with a full-length mirror attached to the door.
The exterior of the bus wasn’t modified too much. Heidi painted a mandala pattern towards the back and also added a live-edge outdoor table, a rear deck, an 800-watt solar panel array on the roof, and an AC unit. Her beautiful Skoolie was recently featured on the Tiny House Giant Journey YouTube channel. You can take a look at the clip down below to find out more about Heidi and her tiny home on wheels!