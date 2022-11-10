This Old Double-Decker Bus Was Transformed Into an Epic Two-Story Home on Wheels

It’s definitely not easy to convert a double-decker bus into a home, but Ron managed to create an amazing space filled with all the amenities you’d find in a regular-sized house. This two-story home on wheels has a full-sized kitchen, a super-spacious bedroom, bunk beds, a bathroom with a bathtub, and even a central vacuum system.
Ron got the bus, a 1992 Neoplan Skyliner, in 2011. He paid €15,000 ($15,321) at the time for it and spent five years converting it into a little slice of heaven. This home on wheels measures 12 meters (39.3 ft) in length, offering plenty of room to him and his family.
The main floor includes a dinette with a wooden table and four comfortable seats. Across this area is a large couch that turns into a bed whenever the family needs an extra sleeping space. Next to it is the kitchen, which has everything they need. It is equipped with a four-burner propane cooktop, an oven, a microwave, a round sink, and a full-size refrigerator.
Of course, it goes big on storage space as well. The kitchen features numerous cabinets, drawers, and a massive pantry. A few steps ahead is a staircase that leads to the second level of this mobile home. What’s interesting is that the bus comes with two staircases. The other one is positioned at the front, behind the driver’s seat, and it leads to the kids’ room.
Upstairs they have two bunk beds and enough space to play. They also have four seats at the front so they can admire the views whenever they want. Between the kids’ room and the parents’ bedroom is the bathroom, which can be accessed from both sides.
Inside, you’ll see a nice vanity, a standard toilet, and some storage space for all the towels and toiletries. The bathroom also includes a bathtub, which is something you don’t see everyday in an RV. Next to the master bedroom is a large wardrobe for their clothes and a closet that hosts a long vacuum hose. To clean up the bus, they simply connect the hose to the inlet.
The bedroom is incredibly spacious, with a bed that can sleep two people in comfort. The bed does have storage underneath. Recently, this amazing two-story home on wheels was featured on the Alternative House YouTube channel. Take a look at the clip down below to find out more about this lovely family and their epic converted bus.
The main floor includes a dinette with a wooden table and four comfortable seats. Across this area is a large couch that turns into a bed whenever the family needs an extra sleeping space. Next to it is the kitchen, which has everything they need. It is equipped with a four-burner propane cooktop, an oven, a microwave, a round sink, and a full-size refrigerator.
Of course, it goes big on storage space as well. The kitchen features numerous cabinets, drawers, and a massive pantry. A few steps ahead is a staircase that leads to the second level of this mobile home. What’s interesting is that the bus comes with two staircases. The other one is positioned at the front, behind the driver’s seat, and it leads to the kids’ room.
Upstairs they have two bunk beds and enough space to play. They also have four seats at the front so they can admire the views whenever they want. Between the kids’ room and the parents’ bedroom is the bathroom, which can be accessed from both sides.
Inside, you’ll see a nice vanity, a standard toilet, and some storage space for all the towels and toiletries. The bathroom also includes a bathtub, which is something you don’t see everyday in an RV. Next to the master bedroom is a large wardrobe for their clothes and a closet that hosts a long vacuum hose. To clean up the bus, they simply connect the hose to the inlet.
The bedroom is incredibly spacious, with a bed that can sleep two people in comfort. The bed does have storage underneath. Recently, this amazing two-story home on wheels was featured on the Alternative House YouTube channel. Take a look at the clip down below to find out more about this lovely family and their epic converted bus.