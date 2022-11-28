Man Turns 1990 Chevy Bus Into a Beautiful Skoolie That Oozes Cozy Vibes

A converted school bus, or Skoolie, offers people the freedom to go anywhere they want. It’s essentially a tiny home on wheels that you can carry with you wherever you go. Bodhi is a cleverly converted 1990 Chevy bus that features a cozy interior filled with unique elements.
Andi Talbot wanted to get a taste of the nomadic lifestyle, so he decided to turn a bus into a little home on wheels. He bought a 1990 Chevy Van 30 Thomas school bus that he converted into an amazing Skoolie. Since 90 percent of materials were recycled or salvaged for free, the whole build cost him around $8,500, including the bus. He has plans to redesign or replace some elements. However, the interior already looks and feels incredibly cozy.
Andi named his Skoolie Bodhi, which is short for Bodhicitta, a Buddhist term that refers to the “enlightened mind.” Although it measures only 17 ft (5.1 meters) in length, Bodhi features numerous wood accents that make it feel like a little log cabin. At the front, you’ll see there’s a wood-burning stove that keeps the place warm when it’s cold outside. This also adds to the cozy vibe of this tiny home on wheels.
Above the cockpit, you’ll notice some storage space. That’s where he keeps the items that don’t really have room inside the bus. Next to this area, he added a wooden bookshelf with a DIY lamp. The lamp is actually a log that comes with incorporated crystals and lights.
Conveniently, there’s a comfortable couch with storage underneath placed right next to this bookshelf. So, whenever he wants to relax and read a book, he can sit on the couch. A few steps ahead is the kitchen, which is equipped with a two-burner propane cooktop, a chest-style fridge, a gorgeous vessel sink, and a spacious countertop.
The kitchen has a large shelf and several cabinets that he uses to keep spices, cookware, and other necessities. Across this area is the bedroom/living room that includes another couch with built-in storage. The couch can be converted into a bed, allowing two people to sleep in comfort.
Elsewhere, you’ll notice a stunning live edge table that can function as a dining table or as a small workspace. Bodhi was recently featured on the FLORB YouTube channel. You can take a look at the clip down below if you want to find out more about Andi and his cozy Skoolie.
